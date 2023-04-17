Lady Braves head coach Terri Morrison watches from the sidelines during a Dec. 8 game at the Al Armendariz Tournament at Capital. Santa Fe Indian School recently announced they are searching for Morrison’s replacement.
For the second time in two years, Santa Fe Indian School has reopened its head girls basketball coaching position, just a month after reaching the Class 3A championship game.
Terri Morrison, who held the job for a year, said she would not reapply. She had previously worked as an assistant coach for five years.
Morrison, who won 689 games and a state title in her 29 years in Texas, guided the Lady Braves to a 23-8 record and their second straight 3A championship game appearance. SFIS lost to Tohatchi 46-24 to finish as state runner-up for the third time in the last five seasons.
Morrison said she was proud of the players and the support the program received from parents.
“It was an honor to help them get to three state championship [games] and a quarterfinal,” Morrison said. “The future is bright at Santa Fe Indian School.”
In a statement SFIS released late Monday afternoon, it said the program was moving in a different direction.
“To that end, it is important to open up options that help us continue to build and strengthen the program,” the statement read.
The school did not give a timetable for hiring a replacement.
The next coach will inherit a program that is among the best in 3A. The Lady Braves have accumulated a 116-33 record and five straight 20-win seasons under three coaches since the 2017-18 season and advanced to the quarterfinals every year they have participated in the sport since then. The school did not participate in the 2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Morrison said she is weighing her options, but did not discount coaching at another program in Northern New Mexico. There are girls basketball coach openings at West Las Vegas and Española Valley.