Lady Braves head coach Terri Morrison watches from the sidelines during a Dec. 8 game at the Al Armendariz Tournament at Capital. Santa Fe Indian School recently announced they are searching for Morrison’s replacement.

For the second time in two years, Santa Fe Indian School has reopened its head girls basketball coaching position, just a month after reaching the Class 3A championship game.

Terri Morrison, who held the job for a year, said she would not reapply. She had previously worked as an assistant coach for five years.

Morrison, who won 689 games and a state title in her 29 years in Texas, guided the Lady Braves to a 23-8 record and their second straight 3A championship game appearance. SFIS lost to Tohatchi 46-24 to finish as state runner-up for the third time in the last five seasons.

