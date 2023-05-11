RIO RANCHO — Wind games turned into mind games Thursday afternoon.
For the Las Vegas Robertson Lady Cardinals, they were able to punch and bloop pitch after pitch from Santa Fe Indian School's Shade-Phea Young in the third inning that allowed them to reach the Class 3A State Softball Championship for the second straight year Thursday afternoon. An eight-run third was all Robertson, the defending 3A champion, needed to secure an 8-4 win over the top-seeded Lady Braves at Rio Rancho High School.
Meanwhile, SFIS battled the wind, as northwest gusts reaching as high as 30 mph knocked back four potential home runs in the Lady Braves elimination game against No. 4 Cobre in the evening session of the double-elimination tournament. Then, the Lady Braves survived a seventh-inning rally by the Lady Indians to hold on for a 7-6 win and play their way back to the 3A title game for the second year in a row, as well.
The two District 2-3A foes will play for the 10th time in the past two seasons at noon Friday at the University of New Mexico softball field. If SFIS beats Robertson, the teams will play a second game either 30 minutes after the completion of the first game Friday or play at 4 p.m. if the Class 1A/2A championship also needs an "if" game to determine a champion.
Lady Cardinals junior starting pitcher Arianna Sanchez said she expects nothing short of a dog fight between the two teams.
"We're gonna come out hungry; they're gonna come out hungry," Sanchez said. "We just have to put the ball in play. Santa Fe Indian School is the toughest 3-A schools we've played against."
SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said his team's top seed did not afford it the easier road to the championship game. When Cobre ended up with the No. 4 seed as the brackets were announced Sunday, it pitted the Lady Braves down the exact same road it traveled a year ago.
They beat West Las Vegas in the quarterfinals, then the Lady Indians in the winner's bracket semifinal before losing to Robertson in the winner's bracket final. And just like last year, SFIS (25-2) had to endure a one-run nail-biter to get to Championship Friday.
"We had to go through Cobre, and Robertson didn't have to do that," Torres said. "That takes wear and tear. Cobre is always a good squad. I mean, you look at the four teams that were left [Thursday] and three of the four [SFIS, Cobre, and West Las Vegas] came from our side of the bracket."
SFIS had a chance to avoid going down that path, but it was one inning that ended up detouring its championship march.
Robertson builds cushion
Robertson (24-5) dodged a bullet in the bottom of the second when the Lady Braves put runners at second and third bases on Alexis Vigil's single and Aubrianna Herrera bloop double to right field to open the frame. But Sanchez pitched her way out of the jam, getting Hannah Martinez to pop up to the catcher, cleanly fielding Jocelyn Sanchez's sacrifice bunt for the second out and punching out Abrielle Herrera to keep SFIS off the scoreboard.
Like a state championship team, Robertson pounced. Taylor Quintana led off with an infield hit, and Alexis Pacheco singled to right. Arianna Archuleta then dropped a double in front of Martinez in left field to break up the scoreless tie.
After Leigha Lucero was intentionally walked to load the bases, the Lady Cardinals made Torres' strategy of bringing the infield in backfire with consecutive bloop singles that scored three runs and made it 4-0.
A pair of errors on Anissa Sanchez's grounder to Vigil at third base produced two more runs. Archuleta, in her second at-bat of the inning, roped a two-run single for an 8-0 lead.
Quintana said the team learned to adapt to Young's style of pounding the inner half of the plate and worked on turning on those inside pitches.
"If we don't get on base, don't worry about it," Quintana said. "Whoever is up next, just pick up each other."
The Lady Cardinals picked up Sanchez, who retired the next six batters she faced before allowing a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth. She, too, has developed a game plan against the Lady Braves: pitch to spots and keep them off-balance.
"It's also about trusting your defense, because if you miss your spots, you know your defense will back you up," Sanchez said.
For SFIS, it meant playing a third game in the afternoon, and it was as draining as playing the Lady Cardinals.
Lady Braves hold off Lady Indians
SFIS seemed to do everything right against Cobre (22-8), from scoring four runs to open the game to answer a two-run fifth with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh for a 7-2 lead. That happened even though the wind blew potential home runs by the Herrera sisters and Vigil (twice) into outs.
Then came the bottom of the seventh.
With Torres imploring his team to just get outs and not worry about the scoreboard, SFIS did the exact opposite. A pair of infield hits, sandwiched Young hitting a batter to load the bases with one out. When Edwina Martinez fielded a grounder as shortstop, she elected to go to home plate for a force out, but Lady Indian Alyssa Ruiz beat the throw to make it 7-3.
Analisa Tovar followed with a bases-clearing double that kissed the foul line, and suddenly, the tying run was at second with one out. Young pitched her way out of the jam by getting a popup to Martinez and a strikeout to secure the win.
It just wasn't the way Torres wanted the evening to end.
"That's the way it works," he said. "But if you want anything in life, there is nothing better than working for it and earning it. We're gonna try and earn it now."