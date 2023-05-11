Santa Fe Indian School logo

RIO RANCHO — Wind games turned into mind games Thursday afternoon.

For the Las Vegas Robertson Lady Cardinals, they were able to punch and bloop pitch after pitch from Santa Fe Indian School's Shade-Phea Young in the third inning that allowed them to reach the Class 3A State Softball Championship for the second straight year Thursday afternoon. An eight-run third was all Robertson, the defending 3A champion, needed to secure an 8-4 win over the top-seeded Lady Braves at Rio Rancho High School.

Meanwhile, SFIS battled the wind, as northwest gusts reaching as high as 30 mph knocked back four potential home runs in the Lady Braves elimination game against No. 4 Cobre in the evening session of the double-elimination tournament. Then, the Lady Braves survived a seventh-inning rally by the Lady Indians to hold on for a 7-6 win and play their way back to the 3A title game for the second year in a row, as well.

