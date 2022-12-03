Santa Fe Indian School logo

Girls basketball

Santa Fe Indian School 43, West Las Vegas 25

What happened: The Lady Braves continued their strong start to the season, outscoring the host Lady Dons 17-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the Brian Gallegos Memorial Tournament title in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. West Las Vegas struggled in the second quarter, with Tyra Horner's 3-pointer being the only points as SFIS after a 20-10 halftime lead, but the margin was cut to 26-19 heading to the fourth.

