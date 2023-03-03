Santa Fe Indian School logo

One thing.

That was the task the Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves faced Tuesday night. Challenged by their coaches to focus on doing one thing well in their Class 3A opening-round game against Ruidoso, Kaydence Riley opted to not dribble when she didn't need to.

Instead, she was aggressive, especially in the paint, and that proved to be the difference in the fourth quarter Friday night. Her four-minute stretch in which she scored four points, hauled in five rebounds and collected a steal energized a lagging SFIS team in a 52-34 win over the Lady Warriors in Pueblo Pavilion.