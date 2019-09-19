A lot happened in 2002. The Department of Homeland Security was created and the Winter Olympics were held in Salt Lake City. The Patriots won their first Super Bowl with some guy named Tom Brady as their starting quarterback and the Moneyball team that was the Oakland Athletics never even made it out of the divisional round of the American League playoffs.
That was also the last time the Santa Fe High football team won four straight games. With then-coach Bill Moon, the Demons lost their opener, won their next four and appeared to be a playoff team in waiting. Didn’t happen. The team faltered down the stretch, the playoff bubble burst and the program has gone 17 long years without duplicating a monthlong winning streak.
That could change Friday night when the feel-good story of the year heads to Bernalillo in what amounts to — with all due respect to Capital, the Las Vegas, N.M., schools and Santa Fe Indian School — the biggest game of the week for area teams.
The games to watch this week:
Friday
Santa Fe High (3-1) at Bernalillo (3-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Santa Fe High beat Taos, 30-15. Bernalillo beat Shiprock, 43-6.
Overview: Few wins (if any) in Santa Fe High’s last 15 years have been as impressive as last week’s victory in Taos. The Demons controlled the game with defense. In four games, they’re giving up an average of 10.5 points. What’s more, they’re coming into their own on offense. They play generally mistake free, allowing sophomore RBs Martell Mora and Elijah Martinez to grind out tough yards and giving QB Luc Jaramillo the freedom to create when forced to improvise. We’re a long way from calling the Demons an offensive machine, but given the way the defense has been playing, it doesn’t seem to matter. Bernalillo is no pushover. A physical team that isn’t afraid to mix it up, the Spartans are riding a three game winning streak behind RB Ayden Madrid and QB Adam Salazar. Toss in the fact that it’s Bernalillo’s homecoming, emotions are sure to be boiling over.
The favorite: Santa Fe High by 4.
Why: The Demons are better than you think, and winning on the road against a defending state champ on homecoming night goes a long way to showing just how far this team has come.
Moriarty (1-3) at Capital (1-2)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Moriarty beat Valencia, 40-12. Capital’s game at St. Michael’s was ruled a no contest after lightning delays forced it to be halted before halftime.
Overview: The forward pass is not your friend in this game. We all know that a Moon-coached offense is basically the 1-2 punch of RBs Luke Padilla and Gio Muñoz. The Jaguars will throw it but only when absolutely necessary. The visiting Pintos, who are making their second trip to Santa Fe this season, have run 201 offensive snaps in four games. Of those, 194 have been running plays, the majority of them going to RBs Pedro Sandoval and Cayden Dunn. The pair has gotten the call on 65 percent of the team’s snaps. Expecting either team to deviate from their plans of attack would be careless. Fact is, Capital needs this game badly. The Jags played well in losses to Lovington and Deming and had a few big plays before Mother Nature decided enough was enough last week. With stiff tests looming against Taos and Portales before the district opener in Albuquerque a month from now, this is about as must-win as it gets for a mid-September nondistrict game.
The favorite: Capital by 3.
Why: The spate of running plays basically means neither team should run away and hide, but Capital’s ground attack still has the explosiveness of a Padilla game-breaker (or two).
Socorro (2-1) at Las Vegas Robertson (4-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Socorro had a bye. Robertson beat Ruidoso, 21-20.
Overview: Well, lookie what we have here, the Cardinals are back at No. 1 in the latest coaches poll despite beating four teams with a combined record of 5-10 coming into Week 5. They’re not exactly blowing teams away, either, as three of the four have been two possession games at the final whistle. Running that same no frills offense they have for years (minus the Arjay Ortiz era, that is), the redbirds are averaging just 210 total yards a game. That’s more than enough for a stingy defense that will run through a brick wall to make a stop. They’ll find that Socorro is no pushover. The Warriors are a play away from being undefeated. Plus, they’ve had two weeks to prepare.
The favorite: Robertson by 9.
Why: The Cardinals don’t tend to blow people out, so a 20-ish point win is basically a rout for them. If they get up early, look out.
Hatch Valley (1-3) at West Las Vegas (2-2)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Hatch lost to Dexter, 21-0. West Las Vegas lost, 21-0, to Albuquerque Hope Christian.
Overview: It’s pretty clear that 3A has a penthouse, a sky box, a decent subdivision and some seedy neighborhoods. Right now, the Dons are in the sky box wishing they were up a little higher with heavyweights like Hope, Robertson, Dexter and Tularosa. A win here certainly helps and, really, that should happen provided the passing attack can get at least a little bit of help from the ground game. It’s no secret that the Dons’ offense goes through QB John Balizan but RB Damien Gallegos & Co. could go a long way in opening things up with a strong game.
The favorite: West Las Vegas by 12.
Why: The Dons are your classic beat-the-teams-they-should, lose-to-those-they-should club. They should win this one.