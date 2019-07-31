Welcome to the spotlight, buckaroo.
A few tweaks here and a bunch of touch-ups there have led to an aggressive upgrade to the New Mexico Highlands University athletic department logo. The school unveiled the new look Tuesday morning on its social media platforms.
“We had a vision of what we wanted and the final product is really close to where we started,” said Clayton Jones, NMHU’s sports information director and one of the initial creators of a design always meant to improve and not replace the original version.
The new logo features a hat-wearing cowboy riding a bucking horse, much like the various forms used by the school for decades. Before this, the most recent alteration came in the early 2000s, showing a silhouetted cowboy in roughly the same pose as the current design.
That logo bore a striking resemblance to the one used by the state of Wyoming and the athletic programs at the University of Wyoming, the main difference being the Highlands cowboy was wearing his hat with one arm extended back while the Wyoming rider had his hat in his hand.
Jones, former athletic director Craig Snow and current NMHU university relations director Sean Weaver collaborated on ideas for the new design back in April. They hired Fatcat Studios out of Baltimore, and within a few weeks were presented with five options. They took three finalists and passed them to the school’s board of regents, its president and the alumni association.
Jones said the initial design cost the school just $1,200. Several edits and re-designs roughly doubled the final price.
The new logo ditches the black highlights used in previous designs. The primarily white horse and purple-clothed cowboy are heavily accented in purple with a thin trace of gray trim. Jones said the school’s official colors remain purple and white but said gray is an unofficial addition, much like turquoise is for the University of New Mexico’s athletic teams.
The logo will immediately be used as the primary brand for NMHU athletics but will need a little more time to actually appear in familiar places like uniforms, court designs, field insignias and letterhead. The football field’s new turf surface at Sanchez Family Stadium has the old design, as does the basketball court in the Wilson Complex. It will take years to adapt the new look.
“We didn’t end up too far off from what we started with so, really, it’s not a big deal when you’re talking about the field or a court,” Jones said. “It’s a similar footprint with a new look.”
Jones said the Highlands football team will not be able to use new helmet decals until 2020 since the current design wasn’t finalized until Tuesday afternoon by school officials and interim athletic director Jim Deisler. The season opener is Sept. 7.
For now, all NMHU teams will continue to use the standard “H” wordmark as a secondary design, Jones said. The university uses the “H” for its school-wide brand and Jones said the decision to keep it as an option for athletics was a way to “maintain a cohesive identity” between the school and sports.