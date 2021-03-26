ALBUQUERQUE
The pomp and circumstance of a state championship trophy presentation may have been dulled a bit thanks to the lingering health concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Peñasco’s Gilly Valdez from savoring the moment to its fullest.
Moments after winning the individual cross-country state title in Friday’s Class 1A-2A state meet at Albuquerque Academy’s Richard Harper Memorial Field, Valdez was just thrilled he was getting the chance to talk about it. He’d just completed a grueling 16-month span between championship races, spending part of that down time training with former kindergarten classmate and current Volcano Vista state qualifier Lucas Kedge.
“It’s been super tough at times, so to be able to mix up my training with someone like him really helped,” Valdez said, his state championship medal dangling from a red, white and blue ribbon draped around his neck. “I kind of came into this mainly just to race for place, not necessarily a time.”
That changed when Valdez found himself running shoulder to shoulder with Cloudcroft’s Max Preslar as the pair entered the final 300 meters. Valdez needed a late kick to pull away for a 6-second win in a time of 17 minutes, 4.78 seconds.
He was one of three area runners to win individual state titles during Friday’s six races. All told, Santa Fe-area schools had more than a dozen top 10 finishes and one team title, thanks to the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
The ATC girls went down to the wire against Pecos, edging out the Panthers with a team total of 24 points. All four of ATC’s top runners placed in the top 10, giving the Phoenix a six-point win over Pecos despite an individual state title by Vanessa Dominguez of Pecos.
Dominguez was in a three-way battle with ATC’s Josette Gurule and Maggie Rittmeyer at the 2-mile mark, but used the final mile-plus to create some distance. She crossed the finish line in 20 minutes flat, 11 seconds better than Gurule and 29 faster than Rittmeyer, the defending state champion.
Runners from ATC and Pecos claimed seven of the top 10 spots, including all four ATC scorers with Lily Rittmeyer (ninth) and Kate Ferguson (10th). There was some confusion in the moments after the race when the public address announcer said there had been, unofficially speaking, a tie in the team standings.
After calculating the scores, ATC got the win with Capitan third and Mora a distant eighth. It was the second straight team title for the Phoenix, making them the first repeat state champions from Santa Fe for the first time since St. Michael’s won 3A four straight from 2005-08.
Class 3A
For a 14-year-old who’s never been on the big stage of a state championship meet, it’s safe to say Raylee Hunt more than held her own. The St. Michael’s eighth grader was the only non-Cottonwood Classical runner to finish in the top five, finishing second in a time of 19:26.39.
Hunt spent her offseason running in national events out of state, fine-tuning her approach at the USATF Nationals and the AAU Nationals while grinding out long workouts at home. That included Horsemen coach Lenny Gurule’s infamous Fort Marcy-to-Hyde Park run.
Hunt said she was feeling fine for the first mile in Friday’s race. That’s when Cottonwood’s Alex Mastor pulled in front and took control. She got so far in front that there were parts where she disappeared from Hunt’s view.
Mastor won by 49 seconds, leading Cottonwood to a convincing team title. St. Michael’s finished just off the podium, taking fourth place.
“It was super hard and pretty stressful,” Hunt said of her first state meet. “It started to sink in [Thursday] and I was like, ‘Oh I have high school state [Friday].’ ”
She got ready for the race by listening to music on the team bus, a routine she follows before nearly every race.
Paris Nixson and Lauren Patten of St. Michael’s finished in the top 30 with teammates Lauren Barela and Mia Romero rounding out the roster.
Cottonwood Classical’s Justin Howley won the boys race, the first of the day. When he crossed the finish line at exactly 11:45 a.m., it made him the state’s first champion in any sport in 54 weeks since a pandemic-caused shutdown; the first title since the Las Cruces boys basketball team was crowned last year after beating Capital in the big-school final.
Dennis Ortiz of St. Michael’s finished 15th, with teammates Ryan Kuhn, Jaden Perea and Derek Martinez each reaching the top 30. The Horsemen finished fifth overall with Cottonwood blowing away the field with all four of its scorers finishing in the top nine.
Class 4A
At long last, someone other than Los Alamos or Albuquerque Academy won a boys team championship in the classification those teams have dominated for a generation. Not since 1997 had any other school than those two finished first.
Friday it was Hope Christian’s dominant effort that led to a changing of the guard. Led by race winner Rendon Kuykendall, the Huskies swept the top three spots and posted a team score of 18 points to edge Los Alamos (28) and Academy (37). Those three teams claimed the top nine spots, four of which were Hilltoppers led by Wakei Hettinga’s fifth-place finish.
The girls’ race was all Los Alamos. Hilltoppers junior Norissa Valdez held off Academy’s Emma Patton by 9 seconds, winning her second overall state championship.
Valdez took and early lead and started to expand it once the race reached the one-mile mark. The majority of the last 2 miles was on a downhill slope, giving her a chance to take command and enter the final 800 meters with a comfortable lead. It capped a weird year in which there were times where it didn’t look like cross-country events would be held.
“You know, I wouldn’t trade it for anything because it was definitely a unique year, and we’re going to remember it forever,” Valdez said.
Hilltoppers teammates Hannah Gartz and Hailey McDowell finished in the top eight with Emma Montoya and Mabel Pyle each finishing 16th and better. It helped Los Alamos claim the title with 23 points, 12 better than Academy. It extends the Hilltoppers’ state record for championships, giving them 22 overall and nine of the last 12.
