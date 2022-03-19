Saturday afternoon was about the celebration and exhibition of the state’s top senior boys and girls basketball players, so the pressure was off.
The only drama that presented itself the moment 48 basketball players traveled from all corners of the state to Santa Fe for the New Mexico High School Coaches Association’s Red/Green All-Star basketball games came among the 24 boys players after its first practice Friday afternoon.
They held a dunk-off to see which five players would compete in the dunk contest at halftime of the girls All-Star game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Players were left with about 20 minutes to come up with their best dunks to see who survived and advanced — to borrow a phrase used during the NCAA Tournament that was taking place at the same time.
Among the players making the cut for the contest were Las Cruces High’s standout guard William “Deuce” Benjamin and Santa Fe High’s P.J. Lovato, who both said it was the most intense portion of the weekend.
“The last 20 minutes of practice, we really got into it,” Lovato said. “We just kinda formed it last-minute, but it was really fun.”
While the Green team dominated the boys game 117-104, and the Red girls team won, 85-76, the dunk contest turned out to be the best part of the festivities. It was a duel between Lovato and Benjamin, who tied for the top score after two attempts to force a dunk-off.
Benjamin, the 6-foot dynamo, tried to bring the ball from behind his back for a spectacular dunk, but couldn’t pull it off in two tries. Since he did not make an attempt on the rim, Benjamin could continue his one dunk. He adjusted and bounced the ball in front of the rim before emphatically dunking it for a 39-point score among the four judges, which included a New Mexican reporter.
Lovato, a 6-3 wing and four-year varsity player for the Demons, followed with a semi-windmill dunk that he flushed on the first try, but his score of 38 left him one point shy of a second dunk-off between the two.
Even though the hometown favorite fell one-point short, he gave credit to Benjamin for his athleticism — which he saw plenty of the past 36 hours in a pair of practices and the game.
“I give that one to Duece,” Lovato said. “He is super-athletic, especially for his size. To see him doing stuff like that, was really incredible to see that. It was fun to compete.”
It wasn’t the lone highlight for Benjamin, who nearly dunked the ball on Bulldogs teammate, 6-11 center Isaiah Carr, 3 minutes into the game. He completed the layup past Carr to give the Green a 12-7 lead. He had another dunk about a minute later and finished with 21 points. The two classmates were foes on this day because of how teams were picked — by Class 5A coaches as they divvied up the 24 selections in a draft-like lottery.
Benjamin, the son of Las Cruces head coach William Benjamin, said he had a blast practicing and playing with players he has competed with and against for much of the past four years.
“It means a lot,” Deuce Benjamin said. “We all got good credentials because we all know how to play basketball. Just playing with these group of guys, it means a lot.”
While the boys were the nightcap of the doubleheader, the girls game was a very competitive contest. Team Red scored the last four points of the first half to take a 36-32 lead it never lost, but there were plenty of momentum swings as the Green team rallying every time it seemed like its quicker, smaller opponent was about to take control of the game.
A three-point play by Albuquerque La Cueva’s Rylie Ottman got Green to within 63-60 with 9:32 left, but Red got a 3-pointer from Las Cruces Mayfield’s Margarita Salas and a pair of free throws from Bridget Ignacio of Rio Rancho Cleveland to push the margin to eight. The Red team never got closer than four points after that.
The Green team had a pair of Santa Fe representatives in Santa Fe High’s Laisha Diaz and Capital’s Annalise Leos, and both scored four first-half points. Both of them said it was an honor to be included among the top 24 seniors in the state, and Leos said she felt a personal responsibility to show that Capital can play.
“I didn’t have only my name on the line, but all of Capital and the south side,” Leos said. “I was representing, so I needed to focus. Capital is very underestimated. Being an All-Star, I was the first one in a long time. So, I needed to prove a point that Capital wasn’t just a small school.”
She did more than that, as she outscored her head coach, Darren Casados, who played in what was called the North/South All-Star series in the early 1990s, by two points.
Diaz said she was impressed by the unique personalities she met, but her fondest memory were the two practices the teams had. While most players tend to blanch at that part of their sport, Diaz said she relished the chance to play.
“I just loved being around all of them,” Diaz said. “When we scrimmaged each other, it was fun. I really love practice. Anything that involves being around sports, I just love.”
On a day designed to celebrate the state’s best, fun was at the top of the list.
