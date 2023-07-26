For the second straight year, a Santa Fe Little League all-star softball team is one win away from the World Series.

Its Seniors Softball team swept its way through the elimination portion of the Little League Southwest Region Tournament on Wednesday. After beating Kirbyville, Texas, 8-4, in the first elimination game in Pineville, La., Santa Fe advanced to the championship game with a resounding 17-0 mercy-rule win in five innings over Lake Charles, La.

The win sets up a rematch with the West Texas District 9 All-Stars in a 4 p.m. Thursday matchup. District 9 eked out a 4-2 win in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket action that sent Santa Fe into win-or-go-home mode.

Recommended for you