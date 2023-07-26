For the second straight year, a Santa Fe Little League all-star softball team is one win away from the World Series.
Its Seniors Softball team swept its way through the elimination portion of the Little League Southwest Region Tournament on Wednesday. After beating Kirbyville, Texas, 8-4, in the first elimination game in Pineville, La., Santa Fe advanced to the championship game with a resounding 17-0 mercy-rule win in five innings over Lake Charles, La.
The win sets up a rematch with the West Texas District 9 All-Stars in a 4 p.m. Thursday matchup. District 9 eked out a 4-2 win in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket action that sent Santa Fe into win-or-go-home mode.
This is the second straight year a softball team reached a region championship game. Santa Fe’s Junior Softball All-Stars lost to Columbus, Texas, for the Southwest Region crown. Eight of the players on Santa Fe’s Seniors Softball All-Stars were on that team.
Several of them played huge roles Wednesday. In the opener, Leah Gutierrez pitched a complete game, allowing four runs on five hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. She gave up three of the runs in the seventh when Santa Fe held an 8-1 lead.
Gutierrez was one of five Santa Fe All-Stars who drove in a run in a crucial five-run second inning that handed her an 8-0 advantage, with her RBI single capping the rally.
Overall, Santa Fe managed 11 hits,
with Nadia Cedillo and Abigail DeHerrera, who were also on last year’s Junior Softball team, each collecting two hits.
Cedillo, meanwhile, continued to establish herself as the team’s pitching ace, as she allowed just two hits and struck out 12 Lake Charles batters over five innings.
Santa Fe scored in every frame, as it collected 14 hits, stole five bases and took advantage of six Lake Charles errors in the process. The outcome was all but assured after the first inning, as Santa Fe scored six runs before registering an out. Mia Duran, a rising senior at St. Michael’s, went 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored to lead the hitting attack.
Should Santa Fe beat District 9, it will advance to the Little League Senior Softball World Series, which begins Monday in Lower Sussex, Del.