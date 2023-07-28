Santa Fe’s Mariella Ruiz slides into home in 2022 against Roadrunner in the Little League Juniors Softball Southwest Regional Tournament in Albuquerque. The Santa Fe All Stars won 16-0 in four innings. This year, Ruiz advanced to the national Little League Home Run Derby that will be held next month during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Kaia Ortiz’s softball role models don’t go to college or compete on the international stage.
It’s Nadia Cedillo and Leah Gutierrez from the Santa Fe Little League Senior Softball All-Star team.
The 10-year old, who is the daughter of outgoing Santa Fe Little League President Aaron Ortiz, wants to emulate what those two have done on the diamond, especially after the pair almost helped make history Thursday evening. Santa Fe lost to reigning World Series champion West Texas District 9 Little League 3-2 in the Southwest Region Tournament championship. It showed just how far the sport has come in Santa Fe in such a short time.
And the older players are setting the tone for the rest of the players in the league.
“Younger girls, like my daughter, they look up to them and they try to mimic them and they play the game to try to be like them,” Ortiz said.
It’s a far cry from where softball was on the sports pecking order in the previous decade.
Ortiz said he remembers not even having a team competing in that division in the league five years ago. Now, the Junior Softball team reached the Southwest Regional championship last year, and the bulk of those players were on the Senior Softball group that almost became the league’s first entry into the Little League World Series in a baseball or softball division.
After a season in which the league won three state titles and had two teams — the Senior Softball and the 50/70 Intermediate Baseball All-Stars — advance to the regional tournament, Santa Fe Little League appears to growing in stature locally and regionally.
Softball has seen a sudden surge in popularity — and success.
“This year, close to 300 girls were playing softball,” Ortiz said. “We saw it in all divisions, and all of them were competitive. That was nice to see, and the girls the are enjoying playing and they are pushing themselves to get better.”
The result was two state softball titles (Senior and 8-10 divisions) and a Junior Softball team that reached the state championship game earlier this month.
Maria Cedillo, who coached both region championship teams, said the current group of older players have been together for several years. In the case of Nadia Cedillo, her daughter, and Gutierrez, they have been playing together since they were 4 years old.
While the team is full of experience, coach Cedillo said the chemistry the team possesses helps it stand out. The bulk of the Senior Softball team plays on club teams, and they also played together with the now defunct local American Amateur Baseball Congress along with Little League.
She said it was an important quality when playing the likes of District 9, which rolled through its opponents by a combined 52-0 score in last year’s Southwest Region tournament. In fact, the 3-2 score in the championship game was the closest District 9 has come to losing in two years.
“Athletically and physically, their girls are bigger and stronger-looking than what we in New Mexico have,” coach Cedillo said. “We’re shorter, smaller and a lot younger, but we play with a ton of heart and determination.”
Ortiz said the league also made a concerted effort to work with club teams over the years to accommodate players who want to do both. The league plays games during the week, which leaves the weekends for club tournaments. Ortiz and coach Cedillo said that arrangement allows players to get more playing time overall, as well as prevent them from having to choose between the two levels.
Maria Cedillo, who coaches both levels, said giving kids more of a chance to play helps with their development.
“The more reps we can get, the better we can become because we’re already behind [compared to players in other states],” she said. “When Little League is going on, we get all of our reps during the week. The weekend is the opportunity to have a more elevated level of competition, especially if there are tournaments to be played.”
All of those increased repetitions have showed on an individual level, as well. Santa Fe Little League won two straight Little League West Regional Home Run Derbies (Jaslene Ramirez in 2021, Nadia Cedillo in 2022) and Mariella Ruiz advanced to the national derby that will be held during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., next month.
Ortiz’s daughter is one of three New Mexico players selected in her age group for the U.S. Specialty Sports All-American Games scheduled in Florida next week. She will play for the South region, which encompasses New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
That lends hope that the recent spate of success Santa Fe Little League has experienced will continue. Ortiz said while softball has been at the forefront of the league’s improvement, he sees similar gains coming in baseball, especially after the Intermediate Baseball team reached a regional tournament.
While his term ends in October, Ortiz said he will continue to coach and be involved in Little League. And he hopes he will see all of the work the league’s administrators, coaches, players and parents have been put forward will be rewarded with something special — like a World Series berth in any division.
“It takes a lot of time and effort on everybody’s part,” Ortiz said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds.”