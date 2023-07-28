Kaia Ortiz’s softball role models don’t go to college or compete on the international stage.

It’s Nadia Cedillo and Leah Gutierrez from the Santa Fe Little League Senior Softball All-Star team.

The 10-year old, who is the daughter of outgoing Santa Fe Little League President Aaron Ortiz, wants to emulate what those two have done on the diamond, especially after the pair almost helped make history Thursday evening. Santa Fe lost to reigning World Series champion West Texas District 9 Little League 3-2 in the Southwest Region Tournament championship. It showed just how far the sport has come in Santa Fe in such a short time.

