ALBUQUERQUE — Any day now.
Probably. Maybe.
When asked about how the search for a new football coach is going, University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez said it’s going “unbelievably great” and that an announcement on who that person will be could come sooner rather than later.
“It feels very close, it feels very close,” Nuñez said Tuesday afternoon. “But very close could change in a moment’s notice. We all know this; you all see what’s happening in the industry, jobs are being picked up so things could change. But I feel strongly about where we are with the individuals that we’re looking at strongly and I think we’re going to have an opportunity to seal this pretty soon.”
Nuñez said he has trimmed his list of prospective candidates from 20 or 30 names to just a handful. He said he has been in contact with each of them, either meeting in person or talking to them on the phone.
“We’re starting to get that list to a really manageable state, I’d say,” Nuñez said. “Right now, we’re in that three to five range, trying to identify which three to five that we want to make sure we feel comfortable with.”
Unlike high-profile vacancies at other schools around the country, there has been very little national — or even regional — buzz about UNM’s post. To expedite matters, Nuñez said he has leaned heavily on conversations he’s had with former Lobos coaches Dennis Franchione and Rocky Long.
Long will be in Albuquerque on Wednesday as part of the New Mexico Bowl introductory luncheon while Franchione, who went on to coach at TCU, Texas A&M and Alabama after leaving UNM, had a 45-minute phone conversation about the job with Nuñez a few days ago.
“Those guys have been unbelievable,” Nuñez said. “They really do have a love and an affinity for UNM, seeing UNM be successful, but also seeing the opportunity for this community.”
A late-emerging — albeit unlikely — candidate is LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Already linked to the coaching vacancies at Mountain West Conference rivals UNLV and Colorado State, he is the former defensive coordinator at another league rival, Utah State, and was at LSU in 2016 and ‘17 when Nuñez was still there as an associate athletic director.
Aranda is the highest paid assistant coach in the country, according a database assembled by USA Today, which reports his annual pay is $2.5 million. He’s one of 24 assistants nationwide pulling down seven figures on a list where the top 151 paid assistants are employed by schools in the Power 5 leagues of the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12.
Thirty-eight assistants on that list made at least as much as Davie did after his perks bumped his salary to about $850,000. The highest-paid assistant in the MWC is Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen, who pulls in $350,000 to rank 310th nationally. The highest-paid UNM assistant made $225,000 this season.
UNM has never paid a football coach more than $1 million and Nuñez would not speculate on how much the next head coach would garner.
“I have some ideas, but a lot of it depends on who that candidate ultimately becomes,” he said. “I’m very cognizant of where our budget line is. Nobody wants to spend more than we need to but we also want to make sure we stay competitive with our market and honor what we’ve been doing so far in trying to make sure our budget does balance out.”
Nuñez said it’s unlikely that UNM is in direct competition with MWC rivals for the same candidate, but said a few names do tend to pop up in different places at the same time.
“You’re always in competition,” he said. “You’re always competing against someone or somebody that might be in your pool but you also got to understand what the dynamics or what the situations are for each of those institutions.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.