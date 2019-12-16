And then there were three.
The search for the next football coach at UNM is apparently down to a trio of candidates and the announcement from athletic director Eddie Nuñez could come any time this week, possibly as early as Tuesday.
The names on the short list are Arizona State assistant Danny Gonzales, Weber State head coach Jay Hill, and TCU assistant Curtis Luper. Gonzales has been a central candidate in the rumor mill since the search began, but Hill has emerged as a prominent name in the process.
Attempts to reach Nuñez for comment and clarification Monday were unsuccessful, but the AD has consistently maintained that he would not comment publicly until the search was complete. He attended Saturday’s basketball game in The Pit but did not address the issue.
He said he began face-to-face meetings with an undisclosed pool of three to five finalists more than a week ago, using search firm DHR International to vet the process and explore the candidates' interest and availability. Nuñez said he began with a list of 20 to 30 applicants ranging from Power 5 assistants to FCS head coaches.
He has said repeatedly that he, alone, will make the final determination of who will be UNM's next head coach.
“We’re in a very time-sensitive point here and I want to make sure that those candidates know that I’m not putting them in a position where it can potentially harm their current situation,” Nuñez said.
Arizona State will face Florida State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso, while TCU failed to reach bowl eligibility after a 5-7 season under head coach Gary Patterson, himself a former Lobos assistant.
Weber State will travel to James Madison this weekend in the FCS (formerly Division I-AA) national semifinals.
Hill is perhaps the least known of the three but is the only one with head coaching experience and therefore, according to the standards Nuñez said he was looking for, a very strong candidate. In his sixth season as the head coach (and fourth as defensive coordinator) at Weber State, he has led the to three straight Big Sky Conference championships.
The Wildcats' appearance in the FCS semifinals is the furthest they've ever gone.
Hill spent 13 years as an assistant at Pac-12 power Utah. He and Luper have been lauded in the past as innovative recruiters with strong regional ties to the West and Southwest.
Gonzales' name has circulated as a potential candidate at UNM for more than a year. An Albuquerque native who played and later coached at New Mexico before moving on to assistant's roles at San Diego State and Arizona State, his name popped up when rumors began about the possible dismissal of then-Lobos head coach Bob Davie in the fall of 2018.
Davie survived that turmoil, coaching through a disastrous 2019 in which the Lobos went winless in the Mountain West Conference and ended a 2-10 season on a nine-game winning streak. The year began with what was called a "serious medical incident" after the season opener and ended with fewer than 2,000 fans showing up for the last game against Utah State.
Davie's tenure with UNM was pockmarked with six losing seasons, off-field turmoil, his own suspension for detrimental conduct, budget reductions and dwindling attendance. Nuñez has long said he wants a coach who can engage the public and win back the fans with an energetic, positive attitude — traits Davie lacked.
"We desire a coach who shows the willingness to be here, who's committed to our community and who understands the culture of football at both the University of New Mexico and our state, in general," Nuñez said.
The school and Davie mutually agreed to part ways in November, making the announcement just days before the season finale. UNM agreed to pay off the remaining two years of his contract with an $825,000 settlement over a 30-month span beginning Jan. 31.
Nuñez said that money will come from contract guarantees for future games against Power 5 programs like USC, Oklahoma, Auburn and LSU, among others.
A recent story in the Forth Worth Star-Telegram said sources close to Luper indicated that he would take the UNM job if offered. Luper is the Horned Frogs’ co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach who was on Auburn's staff the year Cam Newton led the Tigers to the 2010 national championship. He is a former UNM assistant under Rocky Long.
UNM has leaned on Long and former coach Dennis Franchione, as well as a number of former players, as a resource for what the next head coach needs to succeed. Long's tenure allowed the paths of Luper and Gonzales to briefly intersect; Luper was UNM's running backs coach from 2002-04 while Gonzales was the team's video coordinator from 2003-05.
Gonzales is currently paid $575,000 annually at Arizona State, according to a recent report published by USA Today. Nuñez has not speculated how much the next head coach would make, although he suggested it should be in the neighborhood of $800,000 after incentives are factored in.
Davie was making approximately $850,000 with a base salary of roughly half that amount. His top assistants made between $175,000 and $225,000.
"I’m very cognizant of where our budget line is," Nuñez said. "Nobody wants to spend more than we need to but we also want to make sure we stay competitive with our market and honor what we’ve been doing so far in trying to make sure our budget does balance out.”
