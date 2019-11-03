Luz Thunder was the definition of guts and determination Saturday.
The junior defender for Santa Fe Prep tried to play through a torn meniscus earlier this season before finally shutting it down for five weeks to let it heal. Saturday’s Class 1A/3A first-round match at Hatch Valley was her first action since September, and it was a draining one.
Thunder played all but the final two minutes of the first half in Prep’s 3-2 win, and head coach Rocky Polk said she only did that because Thunder was cramping. Oh, and did we mention that she also was dealing with an illness? The bus ride might have been the best part of Thunder’s day.
“On the way home, she was just exhausted and tearing up,” Polk said. “She said, ‘I can’t believe I had to play through all of that.’ ”
The road doesn’t get any easier for Thunder and the Blue Griffins. They get top seeded and three-time defending state champion Albuquerque Sandia Prep at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• • •
The changing of the seasons means all the little critters from the great outdoors are trying to seek refuge wherever possible when it gets cold overnight.
That means it’s not all that uncommon to deal with sugar ants, roaches, spiders and mice. The unwelcome guests do whatever they can to sneak inside to find warmth and food. It happens.
Just because Paul Weir is one of the state’s highest-paid public employees doesn’t mean he’s immune to such issues. Wherever he lives, his pad is being invaded.
“I still have sleepless nights right now,” Weir said. “I have a mouse problem in my house. I don’t know if anyone’s had a mice problem but, gosh, they are the bane of my existence.”
• • •
For the second year in a row, NAIA’s Northern New Mexico College men’s basketball program can boast of knocking off an NCAA Division II program.
The Eagles beat Western New Mexico University, 76-73, on Friday in Eagle Memorial Sportsplex for its first win of the season, overcoming a 41-33 halftime deficits in the process.
Northern New Mexico lived at the free-throw line, hitting 35 of 49 attempts, while eschewing the 3-pointer (a paltry 1-for-12 on the night). Alexander O’Guinn, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, was 8-for-12 from the line and had 18 points, while 6-5 wing Naguwan Solomon was 10 of 12 at the stripe and had 14 points.
The Eagles could not make two-for-two in knocking off D-II schools, as Fort Lewis College handed them an 87-70 loss on Saturday to drop them to 1-3.
• • •
The Colorado College women’s soccer team finished tied for seventh place in the Mountain West Conference, ending their season with a record of 10-7, 5-6.
Why is that noteworthy? Aside from the fact that most people probably didn’t realize that Colorado College was part of the MWC in that sport, the Tigers had a familiar face on their roster this year.
Senior Catie McDonald ended her college career with two goals in her final game on Nov. 1 against Air Force. It gave her 10 goals and 23 points during a four-year career that saw her start 22 of the 63 matches she played in.
McDonald is a former player at Los Alamos High School and the daughter of current Lady Hilltoppers head girls soccer coach Ann Cernicek. Her mom also played at Colorado College and is regarded as one of the best players in school history after scoring 23 goals and 52 points for the Tigers.
McDonald played four years at Los Alamos and then moved with the family to Arlington, Va., for her senior year where she finished her prep career at Washington-Lee High School.
Had the Tigers not lost five of seven matches right in the middle of the MWC race they likely would have finished in the top six in the standings and earned a spot in the postseason tournament, which starts this week in Boise, Idaho. One of those losses was a 1-0 shutout to New Mexico. The Lobos finished fourth to qualify for the league championships.
• • •
Speaking of last weekend’s action in Española, it was a homecoming for 2016 Española Valley graduate Kaitlyn Romero. Now a senior guard of the Fort Lewis women’s basketball team, Romero started and played 25 minutes in the Skyhawks’ 86-54 win of Northern New Mexico Saturday afternoon.
Romero had five points, two rebounds and two assists in the win.
• • •
T.J. Zarewicz may have said adios to the Pecos League, but that didn’t stop the former Santa Fe Fuego manager from weighing in on the future of what many consider the lowest rung of the professional baseball ladder.
He said the recent revelation that Major League Baseball is considering a drastic reduction to its affiliated minor league farm system could make for a better product in the Pecos League if — and it’s a big if — the league is ready to implement a few changes itself. The tentative plan is to cut the minor leagues by as much as 25 percent, meaning a large number of low-level Class A and Rookie affiliates would cease to exist.
“If that happens I do see it as a good thing for [the Pecos League],” Zarewicz said. “It puts a lot more quality out there, for sure.”
It would also give independent leagues like the Pecos a chance to grow with significantly improved talent. The caveat, according to Zarewicz, is changing the league’s age requirements to allow older players to sign. The league currently has an age limit of 25, barring a few exceptions for each team.
“If this new system does happen and [MLB] teams go looking for guys, they’re not going to come to the Pecos League looking for younger players because they’re already going to have them,” Zarewicz said. “If they’re looking, they’re looking for vets, the older guys who just got let go or are trying to come back from some kind of injury. The Pecos League could really benefit from that.”
Of course this is all conjecture until the new farm system is put into place — if it ever does, that is.
• • •
The Lone Star Cavalry became the Santa Fe RoadRunners, who moved to Topeka, Kan., and kept the logo launched in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The ‘Runners then rebranded themselves into the Topeka Pilots last year.
The Pilots, as it turns out, are pretty good. They currently lead the North American Hockey League’s South Division with 28 points. They own the league’s second-best record. Sitting way at the bottom of the seven-team South is the newest franchise to the league, the New Mexico Ice Wolves.
The Wolves are the first NAHL out of New Mexico since the RoadRunners left Santa Fe in 2007. As of Saturday they had the NAHL’s worst record at 1-15-0, good for just three points.
