Ernesto Salazar knows when he's done his job working the scorer's table of a prep basketball game.

"If nobody ever realized you were keeping score or running the clock, you've done your job," said Salazar, who has been a scorekeeper and clock manager at St. Michael's and Santa Fe High. "The focus should be on the game and who hit the winning shot. If they knew you worked the scorer's table, chances are there was something that happened."

Often referred to as "the fourth official," scorekeepers are the unheralded part of any basketball game who are seen, but not heard. They often wear the black-and-white stripes associated with game officials, and while they might not blow the whistle, they have just as much of an impact on a game.