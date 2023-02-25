Ernesto Salazar knows when he's done his job working the scorer's table of a prep basketball game.
"If nobody ever realized you were keeping score or running the clock, you've done your job," said Salazar, who has been a scorekeeper and clock manager at St. Michael's and Santa Fe High. "The focus should be on the game and who hit the winning shot. If they knew you worked the scorer's table, chances are there was something that happened."
Often referred to as "the fourth official," scorekeepers are the unheralded part of any basketball game who are seen, but not heard. They often wear the black-and-white stripes associated with game officials, and while they might not blow the whistle, they have just as much of an impact on a game.
Their job is more than just keeping a running tabulation of the score and note which players record points in a game. They are the keepers of timeouts for each team and determine possession when a jump ball is called. They ensure all participating players are listed on the roster, maintain the number of quarters they have played and record when they check into games. They also work closely with clock managers to ensure the scorebook and the scoreboard sing in harmony.
Many scorekeepers also handle subvarsity and varsity games, meaning they spend up to three hours a night watching, recording and monitoring the action. "Keeping the book," as they call it, is not for everybody because it requires focus and attention to detail.
Tammy Montoya-Sanchez, who is the regular scorekeeper for the Capital boys basketball team, said her duties are so mentally taxing she often forgets who won the moment she hands the scorebook off to the coaches.
"I mean, you have a great seat — it is almost the best seat in the house — but it's a different way to watch the game," Montoya-Sanchez said. "It's very draining."
While scorekeepers often go unrecognized, there are moments when they escape their cloak of anonymity. When the scorekeeper for the Feb. 17 District 5-5A game between Santa Fe High and Albuquerque Rio Grande added a point for the Demons in the final seconds of their 46-44 win, Ravens fans howled in disgust and accused the scorekeeper of swindling their team out of a win.
They went so far as to chant "Cheaters" at the Santa Fe High side amid the discussion of how the score went from 44-43, Demons, with :22 left in the game to 45-43.
It was a rare instance of fans noticing the scorer's table — for all the wrong reasons. The incident was heightened because Rio Grande was trying to win its first outright district title since 2005, while the Demons were trying to play their way into a three-way tie for first place in 5-5A with the Ravens and Los Lunas Tigers.
But scorekeepers say the notion they favor any team — especially the host team, since it enlists their services — is false. If anything, they are there to help ensure the integrity of the game.
"People don’t realize that you can’t get your emotions up — you're not there to cheer for anybody," Salazar said. "You get coaches who assume that we're for the home team, but we're not. We got to be impartial, whether we're dressed in blue-and-white, or maroon-and-gold. You're not there to cheer or give commentary.
"You're there to do a job and go home."
The job is not easy, given all the variables at play on any given night. David Martinez, who has kept the book for Capital, St. Michael's, Santa Fe High and Santa Fe Indian School over 23 years, said the tempo and style of play can impact scorekeeping. He said it's easy to "get up" for a big game because he can feed off the energy of the game and the atmosphere.
The hardest ones are blowouts or sloppy games with lots of starts and stops.
Martinez added officiating crews can also affect his duties. While officials are supposed to announce fouls or timeouts from center court for him to see, it doesn't always happen. And sometimes, it's hard to recognize if an official signaled a shot was a 3-pointer or just worth two points.
It can take a timeout to figure out the details, and sometimes, it takes collaborating with the clock manager or even both teams, who often have someone recording their own scorebook so they can stay in tune with the official scorekeeper's book.
"There's no way you can do it alone," Martinez said. "At least, it's good to have someone that you can rely on as a timekeeper."
Perhaps an even more unsung job is the clock operator, who often is the ears and eyes for the scorekeeper, who might be busy jotting down something in the scorebook.
Montoya-Sanchez said she has developed a really strong rapport with longtime Capital clock operator Ina Mirabal, which can help her when she is engrossed in her duties.
"One thing that Ina and I have always done is just talk," Montoya-Sanchez said. "If you've ever sat by us, we just talking constantly. 'Who has the ball? Who's going up [to the free-throw line]?' There have been times where the officials will come to us and say, 'What [jersey] number was that?' Because in their mind, they're walking up to report it, but they're also trying to remember who is going to the line."
Official Mark Salazar said the hard part for some schools, especially smaller ones, is finding a reliable person. Sometimes, a player or a parent will do it, but they often don't realize the scope of their responsibilities.
"Just like with officials, quality is hard to find," Salazar said. "A lot of schools, they have to get what they can get and I feel for them."
While scorekeepers try to ensure they accurately record the scorebook, it doesn't always happen. Martinez said he remembered a game earlier this year against Las Vegas Robertson in which he gave the Cardinals six timeouts instead of five.
Martinez said he actually watched a replay of the game online and realized he gave a timeout called by SFIS to the Cardinals.
"What's really weird is I have the opposing coach sitting right next to us and we didn't realize it together until the very end of the game," he said. "Luckily, it didn't impact the game, but I probably would have corrected it."
Martinez, Earnesto Salazar and Montoya-Sanchez said when an error occurs, they do their best to correct it. While they try not to interfere with the flow of a game, they said sometimes they have to stop the action in order to get everything right.
"You only call for an officials [timeout] if there is a major problem that you can't solve," Ernesto Salazar said. "Maybe you go back and check your fouls at the half because you don't want to go and change the momentum where somebody is running down the court and momentum has swung their way.
"You call timeout when it is appropriate, like during a full timeout and tell [the head official], 'This is what's going on.' "
Martinez and Montoya-Sanchez, who has been handling scorebooks for 20 years, are the grizzled veterans in Santa Fe, and both have worked games for Capital and Santa Fe High. The unquestioned dean of scorekeepers in Northern New Mexico was Melvin Perez, who handled Santa Fe High boys games for 23 years before his death in August.
Santa Fe High has used a variety of people in his place, including Montoya-Sanchez, Martinez, Santa Fe Public Schools middle school athletic coordinator Estrella Flores and former Demonette Taylor Salazar. Montoya-Sanchez said she got to know Perez because she did the scorebook for the girls team.
His absence has been felt, she said. Santa Fe High noted his passing with a plaque at the scorer's table honoring Perez.
"When I was at Capital, it was always nice to go back and visit with him," Montoya-Sanchez said. "But when he passed, it was hard. I mean, there aren't a lot of us [veteran scorekeepers] left."
Mark Salazar said incidents like what happened at the Ravens-Demons game are rare, and he said he knows the scorekeeper is a good one.
"We're all human — we're far from perfect," Mark Salazar said. "I'm never going to call the perfect game. Coaches are never going to coach the perfect game and kids are never going to play the perfect game. The same goes with scorekeepers, but most of the time, they are very good at what they do."
When schools find a good scorekeeper, they do everything they can to keep them. And how do they know they have a keeper?
They're the ones who can walk out of the gym without anyone noticing.