The new rule of scheduling for high school teams amid the coronavirus pandemic is that there are no rules.
A process that normally evolves over the course of the school year suddenly went into overdrive when tradition took a holiday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Almost all the schedules that schools developed and massaged during the 2019-20 season evaporated this month when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered football and soccer to the sidelines for the fall.
When New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez unveiled the new sports schedule, it effectively forced schools to reschedule each sport. And athletic directors have been innundated with phone calls, emails and text messages about last-second dealmaking.
Richard Tripp, West Las Vegas’ athletic director, recalled a recent conversation with St. Michael’s counterpart Kevin Garcia about scheduling a District 2-3A boys basketball game. While he was talking to Garcia, Tripp received an email, a text and a phone call from teams looking to schedule games.
Tripp said he cast a wide net to find nondistrict games, and it was first come, first served.
“We reached out to individual schools that are maybe looking for games, and we had teams that called us for the same thing,” Tripp said. “It’s just that not everything is going to fit for everybody. Nondistrict games that we had planned early in the year might not work out later in the year. And then you have games later in the season that might need to be rescheduled because of the time frame.”
One sport that didn’t seem to be affected as much was football. Many teams simply lopped off the first three games of their regular-season schedule to meet the seven-game threshold for its new spring season.
In the case of Santa Fe High, Capital and St. Michael’s, however, it means the loss of the city rivalry since those games were scheduled for the first few weeks.
Capital head coach Bill Moon said he understood the rationale behind it, and it was a price he was willing to pay for the sake of safety.
“In Santa Fe, it’s a shame we won’t be playing the in-town teams,” Moon said. “But it’s a shame that a million people are going to die. Of all of the shames in this world, not playing St. Mike’s and Santa Fe one year isn’t a big one.”
Many athletic directors prioritized taking care of the higher-profile sports like football and basketball first, then working their way through volleyball and the spring sports. In some cases, schools were in a holding pattern as they awaited guidelines on some sports from the NMAA.
Swimming and diving, cross-country, and track and field have unique issues because of the vast number of competitors, coaches and volunteers. With the size of gatherings limited for the foreseeable future, it requires some changes in how those sports coordinate their meets.
Cross-country was the first of that group to learn its protocols, which include limiting meets to no more than 100 people. Santa Fe High head coach Peter Graham said teams will still be limited to seven meets, but those races might be spread out over two days. Varsity teams could run one day, while sub-varsity teams could run on another.
Because the NMAA is not allowing overnight travel, that will lead to meets having more of a regional flavor.
“I’ve been in touch with local schools, and we are trying to coordinate a series of local meets with the local coaches that we can go to,” Graham said.
Volleyball, baseball, softball and basketball provide athletic directors the challenge of trying to meet the maximum number of games in each sport in a shorter time period without relying on tournaments to give them three or four contests at one setting. Schools will have two weeks prior to the start of the district season to squeeze in as many nondistrict games as possible. There will probably some nondistrict games that will find their way into the district portion of the schedule, which could see teams playing three or four times in a week.
Larry Chavez, the assistant superintendent for schools/activities and school support for Santa Fe Public Schools, said Capital and Santa Fe High planned their schedules for volleyball and basketball in reverse order — focusing on dates and times for district games before moving on to the nondistrict portion.
“We transitioned to the nondistrict games and how they fell during the new time frame,” Chavez said.
Garcia said it was foolhardy to try and cram as many as 10 nondistrict basketball games into a two-week window, so he looked for breaks in the district schedule to place a nondistrict opponent. He added that some sports might not be able to fulfill the maximum number of games or matches because of the tight window.
“Most of the schools have been good about understanding [if St. Michael’s couldn’t fit them into the schedule],” Garcia said. “We had our district meeting on [July 16, the day after the NMAA announced the new season schedule], and we were already getting calls from nondistrict teams saying, ‘Let’s try and schedule this game.’ We were real fortunate that our nondistrict [schedule] is filled with a lot of quality teams.”
Other schools might not be as fortunate, but that is a part of COVID-19 scheduling life.
