St. Michael’s fan John Leeder catches a wild Capital punt as it flies into the stands during the Horsemen’s 28-20 win over their crosstown rivals last month. One particular part of the new NMAA bylaws targets student sections chanting “inappropriate or demeaning comments toward individuals, teams or officials.” Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Richard Tripp might have been ahead of his time when it came to crowd control.

Tripp, the athletic director at West Las Vegas, came up with a novel approach about a decade ago to encourage good behavior from one group of spectators at games — the student body. After athletic events in which students conduct themselves in a good manner, they receive gift cards to a local pizza joint.

The idea, Tripp said, was to reinforce good behavior at athletic events, especially as bad fan behavior at high school and youth contests became more commonplace over the past 15 years.

