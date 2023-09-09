Richard Tripp might have been ahead of his time when it came to crowd control.
Tripp, the athletic director at West Las Vegas, came up with a novel approach about a decade ago to encourage good behavior from one group of spectators at games — the student body. After athletic events in which students conduct themselves in a good manner, they receive gift cards to a local pizza joint.
The idea, Tripp said, was to reinforce good behavior at athletic events, especially as bad fan behavior at high school and youth contests became more commonplace over the past 15 years.
“Every school has their own way of enforcing rules and guidelines at games,” Tripp said. “To be honest, what we do is bribe them.”
As the state wades into new waters regarding fan behavior, Tripp’s plan might set off other ideas for schools, especially when it comes to monitoring the student body. Students supporting their respective school’s teams is a generational pasttime, but with the New Mexico Activities Association implementing a new “two strikes” policy regarding unruly behavior from spectators, players and coaches, their conduct will be under just as much scrutiny.
Adopted by member schools over the summer, the NMAA adopted bylaw 7.7.4 — Crowd Control and Unsportsmanlike Conduct — states season-long suspensions could be handed out to players, coaches, fans and even the teams if “an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct” occurs two or more times during a season. In the case of fan misbehavior, suspension could affect a particular person or “all school spectators” if two instances of egregious behavior happens.
One particular part of the bylaw targets student sections chanting “inappropriate or demeaning comments toward individuals, teams or officials.”
Athletic directors from around the North said they do not want to take away from students’ school spirit, but they also want to ensure student sections do it in the right way. St. Michael’s AD Josh Grine said the school regularly talk to their students about showing good behavior at games and matches and even tries to offer them cheers they can use that focus more on what their team is doing as opposed to the opponent.
Those discussions become even more important when there is a big game on the horizon — like last week’s football matchup between the Horsemen and city rival Santa Fe High.
“To be honest, we are pretty proactive, especially when it comes to big games like [against] Santa Fe High,” Grine said. “We spend a lot of time talking to them and to our student council on how we should be cheering for our team and not on their opponents.”
Student bodies can be very adept at getting under the skin of opposing players, especially when it comes to games involving rivals. A common scene at many of those games are school officials and security guards standing near those sections, just in case things begin to get out of hand.
At last week’s Demons-Horsemen game at Ivan Head Stadium, administrators from both schools were on the field and in the stands monitoring fan behavior — especially with the student section. Grine said
St. Michael’s had administrators in the front and back of the student section, while he and St. Michael’s president Martin Sandoval were a constant presence on the field.
A highly competitive affair between the two teams saw St. Michael’s win by a 27-20 score, but the fan bases were on their best behavior.
Santa Fe High head football coach Andrew Martinez said it’s easy to hear what is being said in the stands at Ivan Head Stadium. And since many of the students on both sides grow up with each other, it can be much easier to get personal with the comments than with other schools.
Fortunately, that was not the case last week, he said.
“I thought last week’s game with St. Mike’s was fine because you didn’t hear all those really rough chants and some of the stuff that you usually hear,” Martinez said.
Football games provide a little bit of a buffer between players and the crowd, but it’s a different animal once basketball season begins. Francisco Diaz, a 2023 Capital graduate, said he usually doesn’t hear what the students are saying during games when he plays, but he knows that games against St. Michael’s and Santa Fe High can become really intense.
He remembers his freshman year on the boys basketball team in 2019-20 playing before near capacity crowds for games against Santa Fe High even for the C-team games and seeing the intensity ratchet up even more once the varsity games started. With the Jaguars and Demons among the top five teams in Class 5A that year, it made for memorable moments he hopes the new bylaw doesn’t take away.
However, he added it might make students think first about what they say instead of just blurting it out. “I think it will calm them down a little more and they will watch what they say,” Diaz said. “I mean, it’s going to happen [that a student crosses the line], but if one student gets told something or they give a warning or two, they will realize [what they did].
“But I think you need your students and fans to be cheering you on and yelling and screaming for you because it gets you going.”
If anything, recent events of fan misbehavior usually involve the adults. Last year, a St. Michael’s fan was ejected from a St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High girls soccer match. Tripp said he only had two incidents of fan ejections, and both were adults.
In 2018, Española Valley played a home football game without its fans after an altercation between Sundevils and Bernalillo fans led the NMAA to ban all but the families of the opposing team from Albuquerque
St. Pius X for the subsequent game.
Martinez remembers the Demons-Jaguars boys basketball game marred by the late Fedonta “JB” White being led away by his teammates before he could accost the Capital student section after he dealt with constant taunts from the Capital side.
“Yeah, that was bad,” Martinez said. “But that’s why you have these new bylaws, and there [are] teeth behind it. It makes it easier for people to think, ‘I don’t want to get kicked out of any game or miss any because of the two strikes rule.’ ”
Tripp said on Friday afternoon the 2023-24 season appears to have been uneventful so far, but teams have yet to hit the district portion of their schedule. Those games tend to be far more intense — and maybe even a little more personal — than the nondistrict tilts.
By Saturday, that note had changed. The Albuquerque Journal reported Belen and Albuquerque Valley’s football programs were forfeiting their next games in accordance with incurring “Strike 1” of the new bylaw stemming from their game on Friday night.
Still, Tripp hopes the students heed the message he and his school have sent so far. If not, there might be a harsher edict that follows — from the NMAA.
“All’s fair in love and war,” Tripp said. “But remember again: If you want to stay here for the entire game, whether it’s Robertson or a nondistrict opponent, the rules still apply.”