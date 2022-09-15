080122Football_LS_4.JPG

Santa Fe High football head coach Andrew Martinez huddles with the team Aug. 1 at the beginning of practice. It’s largely up to coaches like Martinez to set their team’s nondistrict schedules.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Computer algorithms. Randomization software. Data-infused operating systems.

For years, the powers that be have turned to technology to manufacture complex sports schedules for everything from professional football to youth leagues. Heck, even a recent 30 for 30 piece on ESPN chronicled the 25 years Henry and Holly Stephenson did combining the human touch with software to build the annual Major League Baseball schedule — until, of course, computers eventually pushed them out.

It seems checking all the boxes at the high school level isn’t nearly as complicated.

Popular in the Community