For years, the powers that be have turned to technology to manufacture complex sports schedules for everything from professional football to youth leagues. Heck, even a recent 30 for 30 piece on ESPN chronicled the 25 years Henry and Holly Stephenson did combining the human touch with software to build the annual Major League Baseball schedule — until, of course, computers eventually pushed them out.
It seems checking all the boxes at the high school level isn’t nearly as complicated.
“It’s actually kind of straightforward,” says Marc Ducharme, athletic director for Santa Fe Public Schools. “The important thing we try to do is get on each team’s schedule for the following year as soon as the year they’re playing in ends. The quicker you get it done, the better. You just get on the phone, send out a bunch of emails and get it done.”
Ducharme said he entrusts his coaches to exercise a degree of autonomy over who they play and when they do it. Generally, one-third to half of every team’s schedule is filled automatically by the district to which they belong. The rest, at least in terms of SFPS, is left to the coaches and Ducharme.
All of which brings us to the topic of the Santa Fe High football team. At 0-4 entering Saturday’s nondistrict road trip to Albuquerque against Manzano, the Demons have struggled against a brutal nondistrict slate that includes losses to the top-ranked team in Class 3A and the No. 3-ranked teams in both 4A and 5A. They also have a home game in two weeks against the defending 4A champions, followed by their four-game run through District 5-6A.
“I’ll be the first person to tell you that wins are important, but who you get those wins against is even bigger,” said Demons coach Andrew Martinez. “You can spend all year playing teams you should beat. You’ll get a good record and get everyone excited but it’s not going to do you any good when you need it.”
His point is this: An impressive won-lost record doesn’t amount to a hill of beans if the ground it stands on is shaky.
“If you want to sit at the big table, you have to do what everyone else there is doing and play a schedule that allows you to fit in and challenge your team,” Ducharme said. “That’s the goal of every team in Santa Fe; to play an upgraded schedule that challenges you to get better. It’s the only way we’re going to become part of that highest level of teams.”
Witness last year’s Demons football team. It finished 6-4 but failed to get an at-large bid to the state playoffs. Part of the method used by the New Mexico Activities Association for determining the postseason field is strength of schedule and quality wins, two things the Demons were clearly deficient in.
As encouraging as beating a pair of 3A powers like Robertson and St. Michael’s in the nondistrict slate was, the idea moving into 2022-23 was playing stiffer competition closer to Santa Fe High’s own neighborhood. A 6A program it could (on paper) easily fill that void by stuffing its slate with teams from Albuquerque.
“Actually that part is kind of a nightmare,” Ducharme says. “Getting [Albuquerque Public Schools] to play the home-and-homes in the past has been [difficult].”
APS is the state’s largest school district with 13 high schools. Nine of the 22 teams in 6A football are from Albuquerque. Toss in Rio Rancho, Cleveland and Los Lunas, and more than half of the state’s big-school programs are just a short drive away.
A recent strict cost-cutting measure prevented APS from traveling outside of town for most nondistrict games. That’s all changing since Adrian Ortega assumed control as the district’s athletic director last December.
He has cleared the path for teams to open their schedules for non-Albuquerque teams, which is big for Santa Fe High. The Demons have Manzano and West Mesa on this year’s schedule with the possibility of more teams added in years to come.
Of course, that doesn’t fix this year’s problem and it won’t have a measurable impact until the 2024 season when the two-year home-and-home contracts with Silver, Roswell and Lovington expire. All three games will be on the road next year.
Ducharme said Martinez was largely responsible for football’s schedule. Same, too, for most of the SFPS teams under his watch. Demons boys soccer coach Chris Eadie values that freedom, saying it gives each coach the ability to gauge their own team’s strengths and create a schedule that fits best for them.
“Yeah, I don’t think anyone wants to play games against lesser competition and get nothing out of it,” Eadie says. “Some games you can’t avoid, the city games that have their own special meaning because they create spirited rivalries and generate interest. We’re fine with those but you can’t play an entire season like that, which is why it’s beneficial to have the administrative support to get out there and get tough games.”
It might mean a few losses, which is exactly the point.
“Fans, parents — they all want wins,” Martinez says. “But as a team you have to be willing to take those bruises because that’s how you get better. I’m sure people are seeing this and getting frustrated but, trust me, it’s going to help down the road.”