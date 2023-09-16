Eliud Ngetich of Kenya wins in the men’s division of the 2016 Santa Fe International Half Marathon. This year's race will feature a new route that starts at the South Capitol Rail Runner Station, plus a limit of 400 racers.
It isn't what it used to be, but the hope is it will return to its former self in the years to come.
Sunday morning brings us the annual Santa Fe International Half Marathon, a multi-event race that finds itself in a transitional phase with a new course layout and a scaled-down version of just about everything.
For its entire inception, the SFHM followed a 13.1-mile tract that started at Fort Marcy Complex in downtown, traversed two steep miles uphill to the north and followed an undulating downhill road course to the Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino. At its peak, it attracted roughly 1,600 runners, earning its keep as one of the most popular running events in Northern New Mexico.
"That's how we see it, as an event that gives our city something to enjoy," said race director Abraham Kosgei. "It's a way to engage the training of running and have us have a healthy community."
This year's race starts at the South Capitol Rail Runner Station and meanders in a straight path south through town, under Interstate 25 to the halfway point, then a switchback that has participants retrace their steps on the way to the finish line.
Most of the course is paved, but the majority of it is no wider than a bike path. That logistical fact is one reason Kosgei and other race administrators decided to limit the number of entries to 400. That includes the ever-popular 5-kilometer race, the 1-mile fun run and the four-person half marathon relay event.
The goal is to extend next year's course into a point-to-point layout like it had been in years past. Combined with Santa Fe's 7,000-foot altitude, Northern New Mexico's ideal climate and the cooperation of the city and its residents, Kosgei said the annual event was growing into the kind of race people could be proud of.
"We're looking forward to having that back, to getting the relays back and building up the community the way we had it," he said.
Saturday's half marathon races start at 6:30 a.m. The 5K begins half an hour later.
Kosgei said the 13.1-mile winners should be breaking the tape in 70 to 75 minutes; not bad considering this year's race isn't attracting the top-level international talent it has in the past. This race once hosted Caroline Rotich, who won easily in Santa Fe before going on to capture the title at the Boston Marathon.
"We will have that back," Kosgei said. "We will have elite runners return and make this race big again."