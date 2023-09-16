Santa Fe’s Kiptoo on top in half-marathon; Ngetich wins men’s division

Eliud Ngetich of Kenya wins in the men’s division of the 2016 Santa Fe International Half Marathon. This year's race will feature a new route that starts at the South Capitol Rail Runner Station, plus a limit of 400 racers.

 New Mexican file photo

It isn't what it used to be, but the hope is it will return to its former self in the years to come.

Sunday morning brings us the annual Santa Fe International Half Marathon, a multi-event race that finds itself in a transitional phase with a new course layout and a scaled-down version of just about everything.

For its entire inception, the SFHM followed a 13.1-mile tract that started at Fort Marcy Complex in downtown, traversed two steep miles uphill to the north and followed an undulating downhill road course to the Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino. At its peak, it attracted roughly 1,600 runners, earning its keep as one of the most popular running events in Northern New Mexico.

