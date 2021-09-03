A potential coronavirus case within the Moriarty football program might cancel Saturday's Capital-Moriarty football game.
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme said Moriarty athletic director Joe Anaya informed him that a player was being tested for the coronavirus. If he is positive, Ducharme said Moriarty would cancel the game.
The two teams are scheduled to play at 10 a.m.
It would make the second game Moriarty lost due to a virus-related incident. The Pintos canceled their season-opening game against West Las Vegas on Aug. 20 because of virus-related protocols within the program.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.