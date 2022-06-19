Looking to get that Santa Fe Fuego itch scratched that’s not sponsor- or field-related?
You’ve come to the right place.
The Fuego are putting on a good show for their fans. They sit at 10-5 overall after a disappointing 18-8 loss to the Tucson Saguaros on Saturday at Fort Marcy Ballpark in which the visitors scored 14 unanswered runs to wipe out a 7-4 deficit. Despite the loss, Santa Fe is in second place in the Pecos League’s Mountain Division, trailing the 11-2 Garden City Wind.
Of course, the offense is doing its part, with three hitters in the top five in RBIs, including Española Valley graduate Jesus Chavez leading the team with 24. The pitching, however, has been holding up its end through the first 21/2 weeks.
Starters Matt Sanchez and Evan Nakagawa have combined to go 3-0 with an ERA of 4.75 and have each recorded a complete game. Their ability to pitch deep into games (they are averaging 6 innings in their six combined starts) is taking some of the pressure off the bullpen.
However, the Fuego’s success will be pinned on getting one reliable starter. Jarret Oehler did a solid job Saturday, allowing three runs over the first four innings, but he surrendered eight runs in the fifth that let the momentum shift in Tucson’s favor. The troubling part was six of those runs came with two outs in the frame.
After Sunday’s finale with the Saguaros, Santa Fe hits the road for single games at Trinidad and Colorado Springs before returning home to play Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The Capital football program is holding a three-day youth camp at Jaguar Field starting Monday. The cost is $65 and is open to students in first through eighth grade. The camp runs from 9 a.m.-noon and registration will be done at the field Monday.
Speaking of the Jaguars, they saw an addition to their coaching staff this summer in the form of Capital graduate Manuel Gonzales. He returns to his alma mater after spending the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Santa Fe High.
Santa Fe Indian School is holding a softball and baseball tournament July 29-31 at its athletic complex. The tournament is open for 15-and-under and 18-and-under teams. Cost is $200 per team with a roster limit of 15 players.
The tournament is a double-elimination format with three games guaranteed. The money raised will go toward the SFIS athletic program. For more information, call Oliver Torres at 505-699-7749.