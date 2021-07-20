The memorable run of the Santa Fe Little League’s majors-division champions came to an end Tuesday night at Ron Shirley Alto Park.
Facing Artesia in an elimination game, Santa Fe came up just short in a 6-4 loss. Santa Fe was the first team from the City Different to make it to the Majors Baseball State Tournament in nearly two decades, ending an 18-year drought by winning the District 1 championship on June 30.
The tournament’s host for the first time since 2009, Santa Fe did itself proud with an opening-round win over Springer last weekend before consecutive losses to Albuquerque Roadrunner and, on Tuesday, to Artesia.
The double-elimination event continues Wednesday with just one game; Artesia against Carlsbad Shorthorn. Shorthorn kept its chances of a tournament three-peat going with a blowout win over Belen in Tuesday’s earlier game.
Shorthorn has won the state title each of the last two times the tournament was held. Little League canceled its 2020 season due to the pandemic.
Only four of the nine teams are still alive. Wednesday’s winner advances to the elimination bracket finals against Roadrunner on Thursday. The winner there reaches the finals that same night against unbeaten Rio Rancho Sunset.
Sunset has allowed just five runs in three games, scoring 29 runs along the way.
In Tuesday’s game, Santa Fe never led. Artesia scored two runs early and added another in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. That’s when the Santa Fe Little League threat finally produced runs, scoring twice on defensive miscues.
Zach Herrera kept the inning going despite striking out with two down and a runner at third. The ball got away from Artesia’s catcher on the third strike. The catcher then threw the ball down the right field line, allowing Santa Fe’s Darrell Carbajal to race home from third. The second run came home moments later on a wild pitch, cutting Artesia’s lead to 3-2.
It didn’t last. Artesia got those two runs back in the bottom of the fourth, then added an insurance run in the fifth to open a 6-2 lead heading into the final frame.
Santa Fe scored twice and had the potential tying run on base when Artesia managed to record the final out. Carbajal and Finn Evans got things going with back-to-back singles. Jayden Trujillo had an RBI double. He later came home to score the second run with two outs.
Joshua Avila and Enrique Martinez both reached, giving Santa Fe runners at the corners, but that’s all they could get.
