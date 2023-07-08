Emma George only knows about the last time she suffered a concussion on the field because her teammates at Luna Community College told her.
Anika Amon remembers playing through a concussion that affected her vision as a goalkeeper for Santa Fe Prep.
Molly Wissman admits she has been kicked in the head a few times but never experienced a concussion-like episode.
Jordan Miller says she feels fortunate to not have suffered a significant head injury as she played soccer for almost two decades. Still, she recalls the time a teammate suffered a brain bleed during a violent collision while she played at St. Michael’s.
While football has dominated the headlines when it comes to the issue of concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE, the impact they have on women’s sports has been lost in the shuffle. Earlier this week, Australian football/rugby player Heather Anderson became the first female athlete to be diagnosed with CTE after she committed suicide in November.
For several former and current Santa Fe athletes, they are not surprised by the announcement, but some are not too concerned about how it might affect them as they get older.
However, George said she does have concerns about the several concussions she suffered as a wrestler at Capital and the last one she received as a freshman in college.
She remembers the baserunner intentionally went out of the baseline and ran George over as she fielded the ball.
“She tucked her shoulder down and I flew in the air, did a little spin and landed on my head,” George said.
The first thing she remembered after waking up was a teammate standing over her. She later told George she didn’t reach George “until two minutes later.”
George also suffered concussions while on Capital’s wrestling team when a teammate landed on top of her during practice as a junior and a male opponent intentionally threw her on her head during a match as a sophomore. She said she experienced weakened eyesight over the last couple of years and has occasional migraine headaches that cause her to lay down.
Add her family history of dementia, and George said the prospect of suffering from CTE is at the forefront of her mind.
“I try to strengthen my brain by doing, like, those word puzzles your phone,” George said. “I do that a lot just try to make sure I don’t have any side effects.”
Amon, who played soccer and basketball at Santa Fe Prep from 1992-97, said she first dealt with a concussion when she was kicked in the head battling for a loose ball in the penalty box as a freshman. Amon remembered reading an article in which mentioned she was seeing double and grey spots while in goal.
Thirty years later, Ross chagrined at what she didn’t do back then.
“In those days, if you could stand up, you were still in,” Ross said. “I have a lot of guilt around that one. We’ve talked about it, and you do the best with what [information] you have and what you’re told.”
As research of brain injuries with athletes has developed and grown, so have the protocols in dealing with them. Ross, who is Prep’s school health coordinator and a regular attendee at most athletic events, said she takes any head injury much more seriously and constantly provides information to students and athletes about that.
Amon, who is Prep’s head girls basketball coach, said she does not worry about the long-term damage those incidents might have on her, but she is appreciative of the protocols schools must follow to better ensure player safety.
“I am glad the precautions and awareness are there for parents and coaches and players,” Amon said. “With Rennae being the enforcer at Prep, it is definitely a thing that’s not something to mess around with.”
Athletes, coaches and parents take required concussion courses prior to their respective seasons. But Wissman, a 2023 Santa Fe High graduate who played soccer and football, said athletes just often click through the courses and don’t really pay attention to the information presented to them.
“They definitely educate us way more than they used to for club and high school soccer,” Wissman said. “Honestly, those courses don’t do anything. They are so boring and, as a teenager, they click through them.”
Wissman added the competitor in her wouldn’t likely tell a coach or a trainer she suffered a head injury or a concussion because she knew she was the Demonettes’ best option in goal. She said opponents have hit or kicked her in the head during a scrum in goal but she has never suffered any symptoms related to a concussion or a head injury.
“At the end of the day, teenagers are so stubborn that if they get hurt and they are passionate about the game, they’re not going to think about that concussion course,” Wissman said.
Sometimes, the coaches have to step in to ensure their players’ safety.
When Ross coached Prep in 2005, she had her team wear protective headgear when studies showed the simple act of heading the ball can have lingering effects on soccer players. Two years prior, St. Michael’s midfielder Ingrid Lindquist suffered a severe head injury during a match against Prep in which she left the field by ambulance.
Lindquist wore the protective headgear — a cushioned helmet that wrapped around her head — after that injury.
Miller, who was an eighth grader on the varsity at the time, said it was the first time she witnessed a traumatic injury like that. While she went through her career at St. Michael’s and later Regis University without suffering a severe injury, Miller said Lindquist’s injury left an impression on her.
However, she added it didn’t affect how she played.
“That was the first memory for me of, ‘Whoa, that was scary,’ ” Miller said. “But you have to be honest and realize the potential is there in any sport. I can’t say that it affected how I played. I never thought about that I’m going to get hurt.”
George and Amon echoed those thoughts, but Ross said the challenge with head injuries is there is no way to quantify their severity like a broken bone or a sprained joint.
“You can’t see a brain injury,” Ross said. “There’s no purple spot on the head. But I’m glad we’re paying better attention. I think it’s better for the kids.”
For George, Amon and Miller, who are all parents, they say their children are in better situations to participate in sports because of what they went through growing up. Miller said she has a couple of sons who are participating in flag football and likely won’t compete in tackle football until they are in their teens.
Ross said the New Mexico Youth Soccer Association, of which she is president, does not allow heading for its participants until they are 12 years old.
She said is to ensure the players have the head and neck strength to perform the skill properly.
Miller said the injury risk will always be there, but she does not want her children to miss out on what she feels competing in sports instilled in her.
“Sports just teach so many life lessons,” Miller said. “It teaches you about commitment, hard work, being a good teammate, and I can’t imagine you get those things in other areas growing up. It’s hard to keep them out of sports.”