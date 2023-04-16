Santa Fe’s Paul Lefrancois won the Albuquerque Half Marathon on Saturday.
That’s the good news. What’s even more impressive is his margin of victory. He traversed the 13.1-mile course in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 59.4 seconds. By the time second-place finisher Sarah Jones of Albuquerque crossed the line, Lefrancois already had nearly 81/2 minutes to decompress and enjoy his victory.
The 33-year-old had sub-6-minute splits on a course that crossed the Rio Grande on the west side and meandered through the bosque that stretched from Montano to Alameda before backtracking through residential neighborhoods to Alvarado Elementary School.
It was one of five races, which included a half marathon relay, a 10-kilometer run, a 5K and a kids’ fun run. There were 383 people entered in the half marathon, 14 of them from Santa Fe.
John Griego of Las Vegas, N.M., finished fourth in the 10K in a time of 42:38. Santa Fe’s 18-year-old Vivian Dalphin was one of the top female finishers, crossing the tape in 49.25 to claim 17th overall — and sixth among women.
Santa Fe’s Colin Carter finished 10th in the 5K in a time of 24.23, a race dominated by Albuquerque’s Salvator Perdomo. His time of 17:24 gave him a 45-second win in a race where individual age groups were awarded medals.
Santa Fe’s Allison Sharkey and Sarah Webber, a Santa Fe Prep graduate, each won their age group title.
• • •
The Santa Fe Rugby Club will be going to the Southwest Rugby Union playoffs in Phoenix after easily handling El Paso, 62-27, in a Rio Grande Union match on Saturday. It was the second straight win over the Scorpions, along with a 50-20 win when the two clubs met in Santa Fe on April 8. Along with a 60-36 win over the Albuquerque Aardvarks on April 1, Los Santos won their third straight game to secure the playoff berth.
The club has been helped by the addition of recent graduates from in-state colleges, transfers from other clubs and local players who are learning the game.
Santa Fe will head to Phoenix for the tournament play from April 29-30.
• • •
Santa Fe Lacrosse continued an impressive undefeated season, beating the Duke City club team 16-7 and Bosque School by a 9-2 score in a pair of matches in Albuquerque. Santa Fe improved to 6-0, with four of the wins coming against Colorado schools. The team went to Colorado Springs on April 7-8, beating Palmer 19-6, and Liberty 16-8.
Another trip to Colorado will commence Friday, as the team will play at Montrose and Telluride on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
• • •
Former Lobos basketball player K.J. Jenkins has found a new home.
A captain at UNM for the past two years, the 6-foot-2 guard entered the NCAA transfer portal in March in hopes of landing a bigger role elsewhere.
He was almost exclusively a sixth man in his two seasons in Albuquerque, starting just five of the 63 games in which he played. He averaged 9.8 points as a junior and 7.4 points as a senior this past season. He graduated this spring and is eligible for one more season as a graduate transfer. As such he is immediately eligible.
On Sunday morning, he announced on social media he is headed to UNC Wilmington, a top team in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Seahawks have been to the NCAA Tournament twice since 2016 and won the CBI title in 2022.
They reached the CAA conference tournament finals on March 7, losing to Charleston.
Jenkins is the second Lobo from last season’s roster to enter the portal and find a new school, following Jay Allen-Tovar’s mid-season exit to join Southern Utah. Earlier this week it was reported that former Lobo Josiah Allick took a recruiting visit to San Diego State.