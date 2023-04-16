Santa Fe’s Paul Lefrancois won the Albuquerque Half Marathon on Saturday.

That’s the good news. What’s even more impressive is his margin of victory. He traversed the 13.1-mile course in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 59.4 seconds. By the time second-place finisher Sarah Jones of Albuquerque crossed the line, Lefrancois already had nearly 81/2 minutes to decompress and enjoy his victory.

The 33-year-old had sub-6-minute splits on a course that crossed the Rio Grande on the west side and meandered through the bosque that stretched from Montano to Alameda before backtracking through residential neighborhoods to Alvarado Elementary School.

