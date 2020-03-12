Last week, we unveiled the early life of Santa Fe native Jasper Thompson and his gravitation to a snowsports career, becoming an EMT and joining the Santa Fe Ski Patrol. Now for the conclusion.
During his time with the patrol, Thompson explored backcountry skiing in the Nambe drainage, on Big Tesuque Peak and in the Truchas Peaks area, but wanted to expand upon his knowledge of backcountry skiing.
“So, I reached out to the Silverton Avalanche School of Colorado, where I’d taken some classes — including a professional mountain rescue program with Manuel Genswein, the Swiss world-renowned leader of that specialized field,” Thompson said. “I was hoping for an intern position, with the idea of bringing this knowledge back to New Mexico to support our backcountry community.”
He began work there in 2017, which led to a faculty position in 2019. Thompson also learned about avalanches.
“Silverton has been described as the center of the avalanche universe — the landscape is defined by avalanches and people here have fought against them since the miners first arrived in the late 1800s,” Thompson said. “It’s a big part of the culture here and is a good place to come and learn about the field.”
The school teaches both recreational and pro courses, with its curriculum approved by the American Avalanche Association.
He is an apprentice ski guide, but expects to become an assistant ski guide with additional course work, then a fully certified ski guide via the standards set by the American Mountain Guide Association. He estimates there are only about 100 AMGA-certified ski guides in the U.S., so he will be in exclusive company when he reaches that level.
Last fall, he produced the Four Corners Snow and Avalanche Workshop in Silverton, which brought speakers and attendees from the Four Corner states and further afield.
Backcountry skiing in the Intermountain West, including the Sangre de Cristos, is some of the most challenging in the world, said the 33-year-old Thompson. The so-called Continental snowpack is tricky due to the relatively shallow snowpack and extreme cold temperatures.
The dry, light powder is not inherently more dangerous, as it can consolidate and morph into more bondable snow, but shallower interior snowpacks tend not to strengthen as quickly, and deep cold combined with variable weather causes snow to sit in distinct layers that tend to fracture. This creates “persistent slab problems,” Thompson said.
Slopes over 30 degrees are particularly hazardous, and he said the sport carries “inherent risk. You have to accept some level of danger but do everything possible to minimize your vulnerability.”
These include skiing with partners, doing pre-outing homework on terrain and slope aspect, studying season-long conditions, wearing transceivers, maintaining good group dynamics, carrying probes and shovels, and wearing avalungs or air bags. He warned that the latter are not a panacea.
About 25 percent of avalanche deaths in North America are caused by blunt force from being dragged through trees, over cliffs and into deep depressions, which can negate the air bag benefits. People also often think they’re safer in the spring versus winter, Thompson said, but late heavy snow or even rain can “wake up persistent problems in the snowpack.”
So why do it?
“I love backcountry skiing for, obviously, the sensation of actually skiing,” Thompson said. “But, I really love it for the entire process, from reading the morning forecasts and making a plan to minimize exposure, the human dynamics that go into it — the teamwork and communication with your partners— and the problem solving.
It’s all about “risk management” and the lessons learned are applicable to many walks of life, he noted.
To make Thompson’s career choice fly, it means juggling a number of jobs in Silverton. In addition to his work at SAS, Thompson has worked for Venture Snowboards and the Center for Snow and Avalanche Studies, which monitors snowpack for water resource management, including operation of three weather stations on Red Mountain Pass. He also worked in the renowned Wyman Hotel and is an EMT for the Silverton Ambulance Association.
Thompson hopes to begin a bit of tail guiding — working behind more experienced guides — for Telluride Mountain Guides and other companies.
“It’s the ski shuffle,” Thompson said. “One of the hardest things about working in the ski industry is that it’s difficult to make a career out of it. There’s a lot of people who want into a very limited number of good jobs, and most of those are seasonal.”
Did he ever foresee his love of skiing turning into a career? Not really.
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Thompson said. “I love skiing, and it’s what I do best, but I never foresaw this exact path.”
For more about the Silverton Avalanche School and their training courses — including three-day recreational classes beginning March 20, March 27 and April 3 — visit avyschool.com. For courses endorsed by the American Avalanche Association, including a few being held this spring, visit americanavalancheassociation.org.
CONDITIONS
Ski Santa Fe picked up 2 inches in the early week’s storm and has a 72-inch base. This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy the rockin’ tunes of Controlled Burn and a tap takeover by Ska Brewing.
Taos picked up four inches and has a 71-inch base, creeping up on Santa Fe’s regional best. This weekend it hosts the Ben Myers Ridge-A-Thon and the Elan Big Mountain Women’s Weekend; details online.
Angel Fire Resort has 48 inches; Pajarito 36 inches, Red River 46 inches, Sandia Peak 32 inches, Sipapu 33 inches, and Ski Apache 38 inches.
Wolf Creek has a 77-inch base, Crested Butte 59 inches, Telluride 49 inches, Purgatory 48 inches and Monarch 61 inches.
