Lacrosse in New Mexico was in a good place — then COVID-19 hit.

Of all the sports in the city and the state, lacrosse might have been affected the most over the past two years by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. There were teams in Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Las Cruces. The New Mexico High School Association Lacrosse had even branched out into Texas.

By the time the sport resumed competition in 2021, the league lost teams in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque, and participation levels had declined as the sport got lost in the rush to get the state’s youth back on fields and courts.

