061721_UnMasked03-rgb.jpg

Santa Fe Waldorf School’s Aneena Clinger runs toward the finish line during the girls 100 hurdles event at the 2021 Class 1A State Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque. Santa Fe Waldorf announced Saturday it would close, only weeks before the start of the school year.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Taylor Romens feels sadness for the now-former Santa Fe Waldorf School students she coached and taught and the community that supported the school and its athletic program.

But the one person she truly felt sorry for is Daniel Wendland.

For the past 19 years, Wendland has been the face of Waldorf athletics, creating the athletic department in 2004 and guiding it through the creation of track and field, soccer, volleyball and basketball programs. He coached volleyball, girls basketball and track along the way while becoming such a respected athletic director that he became the District 7-1A chairman.

