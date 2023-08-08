Taylor Romens feels sadness for the now-former Santa Fe Waldorf School students she coached and taught and the community that supported the school and its athletic program.
But the one person she truly felt sorry for is Daniel Wendland.
For the past 19 years, Wendland has been the face of Waldorf athletics, creating the athletic department in 2004 and guiding it through the creation of track and field, soccer, volleyball and basketball programs. He coached volleyball, girls basketball and track along the way while becoming such a respected athletic director that he became the District 7-1A chairman.
All of that seemed to end when Waldorf decided to close for the 2023-24 school year. The school announced the closure Saturday. Wendland declined to comment on the status of the school, as well as his own teaching and coaching prospects. He wrote in a text the district will determine Thursday who takes his place as its chairperson.
But the people who worked with him spoke volumes.
“He is one of a kind,” said Romens, who was a teacher and the head boys basketball coach at the school. “He would show up to the campus an hour early just to pull weeds. He gave and gave and gave.”
Wendland’s efforts helped to develop a volleyball program that was among the best in Class 1A during much of the 2010s, a boys basketball program that made it to the state tournament three times in four years and a track program that produced a pair of individual state champions in 2015 (Ivan Davila, javelin; Beatrice Lowe, long jump).
For now, that just becomes a piece of history that soon could be forgotten, following the paths of other closed schools like St. Catherine Indian School, Calvary Chapel and Desert Academy.
And Wendland is not the only one standing at a crossroads with Waldorf’s closure. The school’s 140 students, of which more than 40 were eighth graders through seniors, are looking at their options for new schools to attend.
In a story published Tuesday in The New Mexican, St. Michael’s announced its doors would be open to “any and all displaced students” in seventh through 12th grades. Santa Fe Prep athletic director Todd Kurth said Tuesday he had no direct knowledge of Santa Fe Prep doing the same but said financial aid was already at a premium with the start of school weeks away.
Everett Cole, an assistant basketball coach at Waldorf, has two sons who attended the school. His younger son, Parker Cole, already transferred to Santa Fe High for his sophomore year before Waldorf’s announcement, but he feels for the other students who have to find another school.
“Parker started [at Waldorf] in preschool, and [older son and 2023 graduate] Jackson started in kindergarten,” Cole said. “They were shocked this happened. There is a lot of history there with us.”
Romens said a few seniors were looking forward to this season, including volleyball player Rowan Midgette. She was the top returning player from a Wolves squad that reached the Class 1A State Tournament for the first time in three years. Romens said she was excited about the strong crop of returning players for the boys basketball team, as Waldorf went 10-14 and finished in fourth place in 7-1A in 2022-23.
“I was going to be there for a long time and have a long career teaching and coaching here,” Romens said. “Right now, I am so sad for the kids, especially the ones who were in middle school and about to play varsity for the first time and the seniors who wanted to finish here.”
Waldorf head volleyball coach Jon Caley wrote in a text message he hopes his players continue to play the sport regardless of Waldorf’s status.
Kurth said Waldorf’s closure will have a trickle-down effect on other schools which had scheduled to play against Waldorf in volleyball, basketball and soccer. Waldorf was set to open the season with its annual Wolf Tournament, which included Monte del Sol, Prep and McCurdy. Now, Kurth said Prep and McCurdy are taking the lead on the tournament, hoping that it can find a fourth team to fill the Wolves’ spot. If so, that will ensure those schools will not lose three nondistrict matches.
Maxwell athletic director Michael Glasman not only had to fill an opening in the volleyball schedule, but the boys basketball team was supposed to head to Santa Fe to play the Wolves.
He said he sent emails to several teams that also lost volleyball matches because of Waldorf’s closure and hopes to find a replacement. Glasman said he heard Waldorf was holding out hope it could register enough students to continue the school year but waited until the last minute to make its final decision.
“It definitely puts pressure on everybody to fill games,” Glasman said. “I don’t feel as bad as I do for the schools in their district. They lost two games. We just lost one.”
Peñasco athletic director Mandy Montoya took a proactive approach and reached out to Monte del Sol about a second matchup in volleyball once she saw a story about Waldorf’s closure. Fortunately, that was the only sport that affected Peñasco.
“It makes it difficult, but I think everybody is understanding considering the situation,” Montoya said. “When it comes to this profession, you have to roll with the punches.”
Romens knows she has to do the same. She said she is considering all options, including moving out of state to work at a Waldorf school. All the while, Romens is dealing with the aftershock of Santa Fe Waldorf’s decision, and she suspects she is not alone in that.
“I have players who were doing a lot of work over the summer and were excited about coming back,” Romens said. “It’s hard to imagine them going to someplace new and having to prove themselves over again.”