Volleyball
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Coronado 0
What happened: The Lady Wolves opened up District 7-1A on Tuesday with a strong performance, dowing the Lady Leopards, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 in Christian Life Academy. Waldorf came out with strong intensity and matched it with strong serving and passing, said head coach Jon Caley.
Top players: Junior Nina Otero led the Lady Wolves in every facet, registering 14 aces, 10 kills, 12 digs and a pair of blocks.
What’s next: Waldorf (6-3 overall, 1-0 7-1A) plays Walatowa in a district battle at home Friday night. Coronado (0-10, 0-1) gets its district home opener Thursday against New Mexico School for the Deaf.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.