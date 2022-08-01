It’s the best problem Andrew Martinez could ever have as head football coach at Santa Fe High School.

As the morning sun rose above the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, 88 Demons greeted it with the sounds of clapping hands and rhythmic sound-offs as they warmed up for Day One of what they hope is a three-plus-month journey through the state’s gridiron landscape.

For the first time in Martinez’s six years at the school, he has a roster large enough for the program to field three teams this year — a varsity, junior varsity and C team. It is the highest turnout for the team in a decade and the first time the program could field three teams in two decades.

