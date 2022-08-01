It’s the best problem Andrew Martinez could ever have as head football coach at Santa Fe High School.
As the morning sun rose above the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, 88 Demons greeted it with the sounds of clapping hands and rhythmic sound-offs as they warmed up for Day One of what they hope is a three-plus-month journey through the state’s gridiron landscape.
For the first time in Martinez’s six years at the school, he has a roster large enough for the program to field three teams this year — a varsity, junior varsity and C team. It is the highest turnout for the team in a decade and the first time the program could field three teams in two decades.
“In football, you want to most depth possible,” Martinez said. “You want 100, 115 young men and women. We can [practice] in three different groups and everyone is getting plenty of reps.”
Martinez isn’t the only one enjoying a player resurgence. All four of the city teams report an uptick in the number of players preparing to participate for the upcoming season. St. Michael’s saw 45 players for its first day of two-a-day practices, while Capital had almost 50, said head coach Joaquin Garcia.
Santa Fe Indian School had 17 players show up for its first day of practice, which was more than the team had for its final week of the 2021 season.
The rise in participation levels is encouraging, Martinez said, because having more players leads to more depth, which in turn eases the burden on players starting on both sides of the ball.
Demons junior Alex Mora knows how that goes, having watched his older brother, Martell, struggle with injuries down the stretch of the 2021 season.
The 2022 graduate was a two-way starter at safety and running back, and the toll it took on him by midseason was readily apparent.
Alex Mora will also see time at running back and in the secondary, but added he doesn’t expect to be on the field as much as his brother because of the collective talent the Demons have at their disposal.
“We don’t have to worry about a bunch of players thinking, ‘Oh, I just made a play and I got to go back on defense,’ ” Alex said. “Then you’re wasting their energy on defense, and then going back on offense. It saves on energy and it lets more players go 100 percent if they go one-way.”
An even more encouraging sign is that Santa Fe High consistently saw between 55 and 75 players take part in summer workouts and drills. Martinez said it minimizes the amount of instruction coaches have to spend since many of the Demons understand the basic concepts of the offensive and defensive schemes.
“The first two days, we’re going on offense in the morning and defense in the afternoon,” Martinez said. “By Wednesday, we’re practicing offense and defense at the same time. All of those reps and all of that learning comes into play. Hopefully, we learn at a faster rate and we’ll be ready conditioning-wise at a faster rate.”
The uptick also comes at a time when the country is still learning to live with the coronavirus pandemic, which affected roster sizes during the shortened spring 2021 season and lingered into last fall. Garcia said he expects to have close to 60 players, which was about where the program was three years ago when the Jaguars last made the state playoffs. The influx of players will mean fewer younger players having to play as much at the varsity level.
“Last year, we had a lot of young kids having to play,” Garcia said. “This year, some of our younger kids don’t have to go up against our big guys, and that allows them to build confidence. Plus, they’re not getting pummeled every play.”
St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez said he hasn’t had this many players since the early 2010s, although many of them are underclassmen. So, he and the coaching staff are taking it slow with the team, breaking down individual responsibilities at each position during the opening part of its first practice.
The second part of the practice, though, saw the Horsemen running plays — albeit without full contact since players can only practice in shorts and helmets for the first two practice days of the season.
Fernandez said he still expects some of the younger players to be key contributors, especially freshmen, as the Horsemen try to return to the Class 3A championship game.
“They’re hard workers,” Fernandez said. “I saw the majority of them here in the offseason and they get after it. They had some success last year [at the middle-school level] and they want to build off of that success.”
A larger roster also means greater competition for playing time on both sides of the ball. Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s are in the midst of quarterback battles, with both Martinez and Fernandez using the preseason to see how things shake out.
Martinez, though, hinted at using a two-QB system with senior Andrew Allen and junior Michael Abeyta. The two of them have a good working relationship, Abeyta said, which has made Martinez feel more at ease at alternating signal-callers.
“[Allen] is a great guy,” Abeyta said. “He comes in and works, does what’s he’s supposed to do. He’s a super-competitive guy and he gives it his all every time.”
If deciding on a quarterback is the biggest challenge Martinez faces this year, it might be the best sign that Santa Fe High is benefiting from its bevy of players.