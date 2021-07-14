To the champions go the spoils — or, at least, that’s how it should be.
The Santa Fe Little League Juniors Softball All-Star team won the state tournament last weekend in Albuquerque, capping a dominant season in which they lost only one game and rolled roughshod through the postseason by winning three games in as many days.
In a usual year, winning a state title comes with an automatic bid to the regional tournament in Waco, Texas. This has been anything but a normal year — or a normal run for this particular group of players.
Coach Maria Cadillo said safety precautions over COVID-19 forced Little League to call off its regional softball event this year, meaning an 8-4 win over Paradise Hills an hour down the road marked the end of the line for this talented group of 12- to 14-year-old players.
“With this team, I think we had a good chance to do something. I really do,” Cedillo said. “It’s just sad that these girls won’t have a chance to compete for something we feel we could have won.”
Cedillo’s roster of 12 girls, which includes a handful from Española and Santa Clara Pueblo, went 11-1 in the regular season, playing a schedule that required road trips to Las Vegas, N.M., and Albuquerque. There just weren’t enough softball teams at this age level to keep all the games at home.
The bigger problem, Cadillo said, was simply finding a place to play.
“That team you’d see out there every morning playing in the dirt at Ragle [Park], that was us,” she said.
When she says early, she means it. The All-Stars would gather most mornings at 5:45 a.m. and work out until 8 a.m. Again, about 40 percent of the team was from the Española area.
“The girls, the families, they were so committed to this team,” Cedillo said. “If it was drizzling, we’d still be out there. If it was cold or windy, we were out there. The kids were amazing and so were the families.”
The practices weren’t easy. Cedillo played high school softball at St. Michael’s and played collegiately in San Antonio, Texas. She coached a number of these girls in baseball when some of them were 4 years old, then spent the last few years teaching them the art form that is softball. Yes, art form.
“Softball isn’t what we were playing in Santa Fe. It was more of a flavor of baseball,” Cedillo said. “We’d start with the rules and teach them about what it takes to win, but what we’re really trying to do is revive softball in this city. We’ve had a shortage of coaches, of teachers who can show these girls how to play and give them the resources they need to succeed.”
In that respect, resources have been coming up short. Cedillo said the team’s success against the state’s best came without the collaborative effort of people in charge. Fact is, she said, there just aren’t enough places for youth softball teams to practice or play.
Ragle Park is designed for adult softball beer leagues. Facilities on school grounds are rife with political shenanigans ranging from mandatory fees that can be enforced at will depending on that school’s relationship with the team trying to borrow the field, all the way down to simple availability.
Then there’s the city. Cedillo said her team was told to get off Ragle’s field when a city administrator drove by and saw a group of 12- to 14-year-olds practicing long before most people even woke up.
“It helps to be humble,” Cedillo said. “When our boys’ majors team won its district tournament you guys [The New Mexican] wrote about the drought ending. I’m saying why is there a drought in the first place? The city isn’t investing in youth sports and there’s been a lack of interest, a lack of resources from the city for a long time. It’s not that the talent isn’t there. It’s that we just don’t get the support.”
All of which makes the run of this softball team all the more remarkable. The All-Stars took two out of three games against Paradise Hills during the regular season and then won twice to wrap up the state title.
While the banner the team got for winning the championship was nice, a truly just reward would have been a trip to Texas to represent New Mexico on the grand stage.
“You know what, though? It doesn’t take away from what these kids accomplished,” Cedillo said. “It never will.”
NOTESThe Santa Fe All-Star roster (in numerical order): 3-Mia Duran, 5-Nadia Cedillo, 8-Mariella Ruiz, 15-Hannah Martinez, 16-Jaslene Ramirez, 17-Mikiaela Guillen, 20-Maria DeHerrera, 23-Leah Gutierrez, 24-Reyna Feliz Naranjo, 30-Jamie Cisneros, 34-Alexis Sandoval, 42-Abagail De Herrera.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.