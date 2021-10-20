The Santa Fe Rugby Club were rude hosts to El Paso Scorpions, as Los Santos downed them 47-45 at the Municipal Recreation Complex.
Scoring touchdowns for Santa Fe included former New Mexico Tech standout Isaiah Sanchez, former Albuquerque Aardvark Mateo Cardiel, Jake Covington of Las Vegas, N.M., former Capital football standout Ryan Means, Rainer Ball and team captain Ryan Weir.
Center Jaime Terrazas’ two-point after-try conversion kicking proved to be the deciding factor in the contest.
“It’s challenging to have such a blend but everyone got playing time," said Santa Fe head coach Richard Morris said. "The synergy turned out well and the players were in the mood to play rugby.”
Los Santos travel to Albuquerque’s Bullhead Park on Oct. 30 for the 50th Annual High Desert Classic.
