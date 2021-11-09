The Santa Fe Rugby Club came home from Albuquerque on Oct. 31 with a third-place finish in the 48th annual High Desert Classic.
After starting off with a sluggish 24-5 opening-round loss to the Steelers of Provo, Utah; Los Santos came from behind to beat the El Paso Scorpions, 24-19. Santa Fe ended the day by scoring 17 unanswered second-half points to beat Albuquerque’s Brujos 27-10 in the consolation match. The host Albuquerque Aardvarks beat the Steelers 24-7 for the tournament championship.
In the third-place match, center Earl Smith and wing Frank Marchi touched down first-half tries and Santa Fe ratcheted up the defensive pressure to shut down the Brujos in the second half. Speedy wing Mateo Cardiel added two tries to Santa Fe’s ledger and Marchi closed out the scoring with a weaving 70-meter run.
The tournament ended the fall season for the club. It will return to the field in the spring.
