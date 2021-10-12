The Santa Fe Rugby Club ventured west Saturday and came away with a 1-2 record for the weekend.
Los Santos sandwiched a win over the Phoenix Rugby Club around a pair of losses at the 40th Northern Arizona Tens Tournament in Flagstaff, Ariz. Tens rugby is a variation of the traditional 15-player game, in which 10 players are on each side.
Los Santos opened with a loss to the host Northern Arizona Landsharks by a 33-19 count before rebounding with a 33-22 win over the Phoenix club. In the finale, Red Mountain of Mesa, Ariz., downed Los Santos, 15-5.
Santa Fe Rugby team captain Ryan Weir praised his team's performance, singling out Jason Osborn for his tackling and support in the attacking phases.
“They played as well as I could have hoped, especially in the last match against perennial contenders Red Mountain," Weir said.
Los Santos returns home Saturday for a home match against the Scorpions of El Paso at the Municipal Recreation Complex. Game time is 1 p.m. For more information, call 505-312-3003.
