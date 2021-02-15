Monday’s deadline for school districts to declare their intention to play a traditional — and drastically abbreviated — “fall” sports schedule was met with little resistance from city schools.
Santa Fe Public Schools and St. Michael’s went all-in with the New Mexico Activities Association’s return-to-play plan that requires districts, per the Public Education Department’s directive, to transition into a hybrid learning model prior to sports getting the go-ahead to return.
The NMAA marked Monday as the earliest date for schools to begin full-team workouts, and Feb. 27 as the earliest start for regular-season competition in volleyball and cross-country. Soccer practice is set to begin March 1, and competition for it and football can commence the first week of March. Some football teams can hold their openers March 4, while others will have theirs pushed back to March 8, a Monday.
Sources said the NMAA has told athletic directors football matchups may not be revealed until the week before each scheduled game.
Officials from both Santa Fe Public Schools and St. Michael’s confirmed Monday that they had opted in with fall sports. St. Michael’s will start a hybrid setting this week, while the school district will make the move Feb. 22. Once hybrid teaching models start, teams of all levels can convene for full workouts without the restrictions of the state’s 4-to-1 pod ratio per COVID-19 health guidelines.
“There’s nothing normal about any of this,” said Santa Fe Public Schools athletic coordinator Larry Chavez. “We’ve been in a waiting pattern for a long time, but getting these kids back in class and playing again is something we’ve been ready for.”
The NMAA will handle all scheduling for football which, according to Executive Director Sally Marquez, will consist of a four-game regular season and a potential one-game invitation-only championship for each class April 3. Exactly how those top two teams will be determined is not yet known.
The NMAA sought input from coaches and athletic directors, and the majority picked a four-game season and one-game playoff over a five-game slate with no championship format.
“So many people have so many questions and right now, I don’t have many [answers] to give them,” Chavez said. “There are more unknowns, things I just can’t answer right now.”
Schools have the ability to set their own schedules for the remaining fall sports. Volleyball teams can play up to 12 regular season matches with soccer teams getting 10. Cross-country teams get three regular season meets followed by one weekend for district finals and a state championship.
“You’re not going to see a single schedule for at least another week,” said St. Michael’s athletic director Kevin Garcia. “It’s not just varsity we’re dealing, either. There’s [junior varsity] and C-teams, and nothing can really be done until the varsity schedules are set.”
While Monday’s announcement could be considered a victory for many in Santa Fe, it opened the floodgates for questions. Santa Fe High competes in the state’s largest classification in football and is in the same district as several teams from the Albuquerque metro area.
Albuquerque Public Schools has not yet set a date for its hybrid model, and with roughly half the teams at that level hailing from APS, having the state’s largest school district opt out creates a logistical nightmare for Santa Fe High.
An NMAA spokesman said Monday night that a full list of all school districts opting in for the fall will be made available in the next few days. He also said there was no word on whether Albuquerque or Rio Rancho Public Schools had made an official declaration.
The condensed seasons means teams will play all or most of their games against district rivals, a move that likely ends any chance of seeing football games between Capital, St. Michael’s and Santa Fe High until next school year. Because Capital and Santa Fe High are in the same districts as the remaining fall sports, the Jaguars and Demons will resume their regular meetings, but there is little chance of either school playing St. Michael’s.
“This isn’t an ideal situation any way you look at it, from a school level of trying to get kids in class or an athletics level trying to create schedules for all the teams,” Garcia said. “This may sound cliché, but it really is about the kids. People have been raising a lot of questions about when we’ll play, who it will be against and how it’s all going to work. Right now there aren’t a lot of answers.”
St. Michael’s is in a similar situation as Santa Fe High as its district rivals Robertson, West Las Vegas and Santa Fe Indian School have already opted out, leaving just Raton and Santa Fe Prep available in some sports. The NMAA said Monday that it will take the remaining schools opting in and condense district alignments in an attempt to minimize travel and maintain a healthy balance.
Chavez said Santa Fe Public Schools has lobbied the NMAA to put Capital’s football team into an Albuquerque-based district regardless of who opts in.
“We’ve got those guys in the same district as teams from Farmington and Gallup,” Chavez said. “The last thing you want to do is put a team on a bus for three hours. Can you imagine what would happen if there’s some sort of [COVID-19] exposure and you’ve got all those kids in a confined space like that? It’s not just a safety issue for the team, it’s a safety issue for the entire school.”
The biggest question of all is whether sports will be played at all. Multiple administrators pointed out that it all comes down to state leaders giving the official go-ahead when the time comes. The NMAA has said repeatedly it is prepared to cancel entire seasons if any further delays are incurred.
“We have a start date and now our goal is to finish,” Marquez said. “... It’s going to take us to do everything correctly within the governor’s public health order, all the COVID guidelines that we have put forth, everything that athletic directors are doing at the schools to make sure everybody is safe, and it’s going to take all of us to work together not only at school, at the competitions, but at home as well.”
