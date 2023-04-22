041323 jw ad dj 1.jpg

Marc Ducharme balances his duties as an athletic director with picking songs for playlists and helping the main host, Shawn Green, with putting on the show. “He will be at a game in Albuquerque, and he’ll tell you, ‘I’ll be there a few minutes late,’ ” Green said. “The thing is, he’s usually a few minutes early.”

MADRID — It’s a little after 9 p.m. on a cool April night, and Marc Ducharme hasn’t yet spoken a word into the microphone.

But he’s living the dream.

In a small studio in the heart of Madrid — across from the town’s more famous establishment, Maggie’s Diner, which was featured in the 2006 film Wild Hogs — Ducharme set up his playlist for listeners of KMRD 96.9 FM tuning in for the Junk Joint Jukebox program, alongside main host Shawn Green. The theme for this Thursday’s edition, which the duo leaves hints for its audience to discover 30 minutes into the two-hour program, is songs with doctors, shamans or healing as a theme or a part of their lyrics.

Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme has been spinning an eclectic mix of songs and covers as DJ Hepcat on KMRD 96.9 FM's Thursday night show Junk Joint Jukebox since 2021. Ducharme — who says he always dreamed of being a radio DJ while growing up in Los Angeles — met main host Shawn Green at elementary school volleyball matches Green's partner was coaching in 2017, and Green invited Ducharme to collaborate on the show during the pandemic.
