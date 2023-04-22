MADRID — It’s a little after 9 p.m. on a cool April night, and Marc Ducharme hasn’t yet spoken a word into the microphone.
But he’s living the dream.
In a small studio in the heart of Madrid — across from the town’s more famous establishment, Maggie’s Diner, which was featured in the 2006 film Wild Hogs — Ducharme set up his playlist for listeners of KMRD 96.9 FM tuning in for the Junk Joint Jukebox program, alongside main host Shawn Green. The theme for this Thursday’s edition, which the duo leaves hints for its audience to discover 30 minutes into the two-hour program, is songs with doctors, shamans or healing as a theme or a part of their lyrics.
The listeners quickly catch on and begin to send their requests via social media, text message or the studio phone line. As songs play in the background, Green and Ducharme gracefully meander from small talk to determining who will fulfill a song request to telling their audience the previous songs played every 25-30 minutes via their DJ alter egos — Green’s is DJ Thrifty, while Ducharme goes by DJ Hepcat, a nod to the Southern California ska/reggae band he enjoys.
For almost two years, the duo have worked together on the radio program Green began in 2017. They have their day jobs to thank for their chance encounter.
Ducharme’s main job is the athletic director of Santa Fe Public Schools, while Green is a professional film technician and musician who also doubles as the unofficial team photographer for the Santa Fe High volleyball team his partner, Josie Adams, coaches.
The pair got to know each other when Ducharme was the public-address announcer for volleyball matches while principal at Nava Elementary, where Adams started coaching in 2017. Green, who owned a record store and was a DJ for a time when he lived in Montana, said Ducharme’s selection of songs caught his ear.
“A lot of it was music I knew, and some of it was obscure, and some was what is played at the sporting events,” Green said. “I would tell him, ‘That was great. I couldn’t believed you played that.’ ”
It took the coronavirus pandemic for the meeting of the minds to happen in the quiet of a 2021 Demonettes match that had sparse crowds. When Ducharme learned Green had a radio show, he told him he always wanted a radio show of his own. So, Green invited him to for a guest co-host stint.
It was the invitation of a lifetime for Ducharme, who grew up in Southern California dreaming of becoming a disc jockey. He listened to the likes of Casey Kasem and Dr. Demento, who dominated the airwaves in the 1970s and 1980s. Ducharme said he even wrote an essay on his dream to be a DJ when he was in the seventh grade, so he didn’t hesitate to accept Green’s offer.
Their first collaboration came on Sept., 30, 2021, and Ducharme was hooked.
“I told him after the first week, ‘You’re never gonna get rid of me now,’ ” Ducharme said.
And Green hasn’t. Ducharme has more then lived up to that end of the bargain, even when his AD duties sometimes conflict with his one-day-a-week dream gig. He sometimes arrives late for shows when there is a volleyball match or a football game that evening, but not even inclement weather will stop him.
“He will be at a game in Albuquerque, and he’ll tell you, ‘I’ll be there a few minutes late,’ ” Green said. “The thing is, he’s usually a few minutes early.”
When Green created Junk Joint Jukebox, his vision was that it was a show that had access to the “world’s largest jukebox, with practically every song in the world,” he said. So, any listener could metaphorically drop a quarter in the jukebox and play any song they wanted. But Green had a catch — he usually played covers of those songs that ran the gamut of genres, from reggae to jazz to country. And the covers weren’t necessarily from popular bands.
Green’s DJ nickname was a nod to his penchant for coming across obscure cover songs, which he said he often found through thrift stores. He has developed a collection of thousands of CDs, cassettes, downloads or even recordings he can pull from to get closer to fulfilling his jukebox’s never-ending collection.
“For, like, one dollar, I found a song that might be a cool cover,” Green said.
Ducharme doesn’t have as vast a collection as Green does, but it’s still pretty big. While he didn’t work at a radio station, he worked at a music store in Los Angeles for several years and began developing his own catalogue of albums and songs. He even created mixtapes for friends, family and himself for just about any occasion.
“I love making playlist for myself or for my friends,” Ducharme said. “When I was with my buddies, one of my friends’ dad loved reggae. So every year we’d go camping and I always made him a CD or a mixtape before there were CDs, but of just reggae music, because I had a huge collective of records and stuff.”
When he was a principal at Nava, he often came up with an album or song of the week suggestion in the weekly announcements for the staff.
It didn’t take long for Ducharme and Green to develop a rapport that is the backbone of their show, which Green attributed to their shared love for music and a bygone era in radio.
“If you’re a big radio fan as we both were as kids, radio means a lot to you,” Green said. “Back then, you couldn’t take a TV to bed, but you could take a transistor radio and listen to Dr. Demento and Mystery Theater and a lot of those different little shows with a transistor radio and a headphone. I think Marc did that a few times like I did.”
As Ducharme grew into his role in the program, it became a big help to Green. His hectic work schedule as a film technician sometimes prevented him from doing a show, and Ducharme could seamlessly fill in for him.
Ducharme admitted he didn’t have the audience following like Green did, but he soon found his own following and that helped him develop occasional themes for the show. One of his proudest episodes was once recently in which he played songs strictly from 1978, which he said was his favorite year for music.
One thing that has become a constant of their radio show has been playing at least one song by Kazakh singer and songwriter Dimash Kudaibergen that caters to perhaps the show’s biggest demographic — his fans. They showed their appreciation for the show playing one of his songs for the first time by becoming regular listeners.
“So many people tried to get on [the radio’s online stream] — mainly from his fan club — to hear this song,” Green said. “And now they all send us requests.”
Green said he has no intention of ending his show any time soon, which is great for Ducharme. He said the two hours co-hosting the show is a welcome respite from his administrative duties, and added he might try to branch out and create his own show some day.
“You want to talk about decompressing and forgetting about your day? Try and put a set list together on the fly,” Ducharme said. “It’s a great opportunity to just not think of anything except the songs you’re going to put on.”
It’s also a great way to realize a dream — even if it’s just for two hours a week.