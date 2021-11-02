Hersch Wilson is a metric man, and for good reason — he is a soccer coach, after all.
Wilson, the head boys soccer coach for Santa Fe Prep, took an axiom from football that it is a game of inches and retrofit it for soccer Tuesday.
Centimeters, Wilson said, separated the Blue Griffins from Thursday's Class 1A-3A championship match and a tough-luck loss against New Mexico Military Institute. The Colts made their centimeters count, as they slipped a pair of second-half goals into the back of the net in a 1A-3A semifinal. Prep, meanwhile, hit the post three times, and NMMI goalkeeper Jose Nadal's reflexes got the better of Prep forward Asher Nathan with a save that prevented an equalizing goal.
The Colts (15-4-1) advanced to the finals for the second time in the past three seasons with a 2-0 win and will face top-seeded Albuquerque Sandia Prep on Thursday evening at the UNM Soccer Complex for the state title.
Meanwhile, the Blue Griffins (12-3-1) saw a special season end in gut-wrenching fashion — talking about what could have been instead of what was.
"That's soccer," Wilson said, glumly. "It was more disappointing that we were so close. When you get blown out, you say, 'Wow, that is a much better team.' But when it's someone that close, that we're pretty even with, that makes it really tough."
If anyone knows about gut-wrenching losses, it's NMMI senior Ben Zimmerman. He was a part of the 2019 team that lost to St. Michael's in a shootout in the 1A-3A finals. In the semifinals in the spring, Bosque School scored twice in the second half to overcome a 1-0 deficit to down the Colts.
Zimmerman said the sting from each loss was the fuel he used to get ready for this season.
"I've been here for four years," Zimmerman said. "I will never accept losing. I wanna take that trophy, and I think it's time."
The time was never better than the 55th minute for the Colts when midfielder Jose Donnadieu's cross on a corner kick found Humberto Valdes in front of the goal. Valdez headed the ball into the ground and it bounced under Prep goalkeeper Jonas Anderson-Joyner's arm and into the net to break the scoreless tie.
The score came on the heels of one of several missed opportunities for Prep, and it was forward Mike Vimont who was the victim of "The Game of Centimeters." He took short pass from Yuto Okatani on the left side of the penalty box in the 50th minute, and his shot got past Nadal. It could not get past the cold steel of the right post, as it bounced off of it.
Fifteen minutes later, Nadal turned to stone to stop Nathan. Oketani found Nathan up the middle of the box, and Nathan slotted the shot to the right of Nadal. It just wasn't far enough right, as Nadal shot his right hand up and knocked the ball away.
As if it wasn't enough, Nathan and Okatani missed an opportunity for another score in the 75th minute when Nathan hit the right post, and Okatani could not beat Nadal to the deflection in front of the goal.
NMMI led 2-0 after Ben Zimmerman took a thru ball from Jose Padilla and slipped it into the right side of the net in the 70th minute.
"We had three shots hit the post," Nathan said. "Our coach said after the game, 'It's a game of centimeters.' I wasn't thrilled."
The Blue Griffins' misfortunes belied a taut, fast-paced match in which both teams possessed the ball well and had plenty of scoring chances. If anything, NMMI's defense was a touch better, as its back line always seemed to swoop in and thwart many of Prep's attacks.
The defenders' ability to quickly send passes back the other way kept Prep on its heels and allowed the Colts to put pressure on their opponents' back line.
"It was all about communication," Nadal said. "Our coach has been telling us a lot about that. Any time I saw a player running behind a defender, I talked to them and they organized really quick. They did a nice job."
Wilson and Nathan said the loss stung a little more because of the chemistry and camaraderie the team developed since March, when the shortened springs season commenced. Santa Fe Prep reached the 1A-3A semifinals in April, losing to Sandia Prep, then picked up where it left off.
The Blue Griffins' only losses prior to the Colts were against Los Alamos, the third seed in Class 4A, and Santa Fe High, the top seed in 5A that plays in the 5A semifinals Wednesday.
Wilson said this loss was comparable to the 2012 team's loss to Sandia Prep in the finals.
"It was really special. Quite a bit of it was because we've been playing since the spring because of COVID, playing in masks and trying to figure things out," Wilson said.
Santa Fe Prep loses seven seniors to graduation, but plenty of key players return, including Nathan, Oketani and Anderson-Joyner. Wilson said a similar run is not out of the question — it just means the Blue Griffins have to wait nine months before getting the chance.
"We want to get started right away — like tomorrow," Wilson said.
And Wilson hopes the centimeters go in his team's direction next time.
