Cross-country coverage has been lacking in this section, so why not start off with it, especially after the district meets this weekend?
Santa Fe Prep pulled off a historic double for the program as the boys and girls teams both won the District 2-3A meet for the first time since it became a Class 3A school. To top it off, Prep head coach Laura LewAllen was named the district coach of the year for her teams' performances.
The girls team had four runners finish in the top six to help produce a 33-point total that beat Santa Fe Indian School by 12 points in the lowest-score wins format. Meanwhile, St. Michael's freshman standout Raylee Hunt won the individual race in a time of 20 minutes, 16.20 seconds as she continues to cement herself as one of the top runners in 3A.
On the boys side, Prep had its scoring five finish in the first 12 spots for a 35-point total, which was 24 points more than SFIS. Again, St. Michael's topped the individual standings, as fellow freshman Jaden Perea beat Prep's Joshua Abeyta by 5.1 seconds in a time of 18:58.80.
In the District 5-5A meet, Santa Fe High will also qualify its boys and girls teams, thanks to runner-up finishes. The boys came close to knocking off Los Lunas for the district title, finishing with 51 points to the Tigers' 37. Tanner Black finished second individually for the Demons. His time of 17:46 was 34 seconds behind the Bulldogs' Bahozhoni Church.
On the girls side, Mia Schleman and Lili Gadret were fifth and sixth to lead Santa Fe High to a 60-point total that was 37 points behind Albuquerque High.
In the District 5 1A/2A meet, Albuquerque Oak Grove Academy's pack was a tad tighter than Peñasco's, which allowed the Owls to eke out a 29-31 win. Panthers senior Gilbert Valdez won with a time of 16:27.95, while freshman teammate Jude Martinez took second in 17:31.07.
But Oak Grove took fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth and 12th place to edge the Panthers, whose next three runners all placed ninth, 10th and 13th.
On the girls side, Peñasco dominated with its scoring five finishing in the top 13 for 21 points. Eighth-grader Rochelle Lopez won the individual title in 20:45.40, and the Lady Panthers other four runners finished fourth, sixth, seventh and 13th. When accounting for runners not on scoring teams, Peñasco runners went the second, fourth, fifth and ninth.
This is all a prelude to Saturday's state cross-country championships, which are scheduled for Albuquerque Academy starting at 9 a.m.
St. Michael's baseball player commits
St. Michael’s baseball player CeeJay Saiz has committed to play next season at Amarillo College.
If you’re unfamiliar with athletics at Amarillo College, you’re not alone. The school, a junior college whose team mascot is the Badgers, approved a measure in December 2020 to launch an athletic department for the 2022-23 school year, making Saiz a charter member of the school’s first baseball team.
They’re getting a good one. As a junior in the spring, Saiz hit .565 with seven home runs, 40 runs batted in and a ridiculous 1.705 OPS for the Horsemen. A catcher and third baseman, he’s a powerful hitter with an above-average arm. What’s more, he struck out just three times in 75 plate appearances last season, making him one of the toughest outs in Class 3A.
Los Alamos' 60-yard field-goal try
Those who saw Tom Dempsey’s then-NFL record 63-yard field goal sail through the uprights at Tulane Stadium on Nov. 8, 1970, will tell you two absolute certainties: 1.) No one thought it was possible and, 2.) There were thousands in the crowd who left early thinking the visiting Detroit Lions had beaten their beloved New Orleans Saints.
Of course, the club-footed Dempsey made the kick and the rest is history.
Flash forward to Friday night at Capital when Los Alamos, with a win well in hand, sent out 6-foot-4 senior Charles Steinkamp to attempt what would be a New Mexico high school record 60-yard kick with 1:21 left. Probably no one outside of Steinkamp himself thought he’d make it.
The only hint that it might be possible was a booming kickoff he’d had in the third quarter. Backed up to his own 12-yard-line after an avalanche of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties moments before pushed the Hilltoppers to the edge of their own end zone, he delivered a mortar shell that traveled nearly 70 yards in the air.
Before we hit the gory details, the official state record for field goals is 58 yards. It’s shared by two players, Lewis Reagon of Tucumcari in 1981 and Scott Gallardo of Alamogordo in 2007. St. Michael’s grad Santo Coppola — a powerful hulk of a player who could send a moon shot on one attempt and threaten the cranial safety of his linemen on another — nailed a memorable 56-yarder on that same Capital field in 2012.
Steinkamp, not so much. Lining up on the right hash and setting himself 14 feet behind the holder, he never got the ball above the height of the goalposts. He also pushed it slightly to the right as it landed into the arms of a Capital player three yards into the end zone.
Alas, what Dempsey did to Saints fans everywhere 51 years ago wasn’t duplicated on Friday night on Santa Fe’s south side.
I was there for Dempseys kick and was an assistant at SM when Santo nailed it. Santo kicked a long one in state championship game ( on you tube also )
Yes a lot of people were leaving when Mann kicked FG to give the lions the lead. Alex Karras lion D tackle thew his helmet like 30 yards after the kick. On you tube also look a field level shot of it. The next day all the radio stations in NOLA played Al Westers call on WWL It was incredible Goal post(cross bar ) were on the goal line ten Dempsey kicked it from Saint 37 yard line.
I was in Tulane Stadium on that great day. Check it out on you tube. . My dad was mad when Detroit scored with 19 seconds left on a short FG to take a 1 point lead.
Saints returned the KO threw an out pattern to the sideline and then they sent out the FG unit . History was made . Dempsey had half a foot (birth defect) which some people thought was an advantage since he was a straight on kicker . My dad wanted to leave he was so mad but my mom said geez there is 19 seconds left (god rest her soul ) what is neat is my dad is here since hurricane Ida and I have the sunday ticket and we saw when Minnesota kicker broke the record of 64 yards I believe.
