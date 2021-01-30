What began as a family goal of blogging scores and passing along basic prep sports information to folks not sitting in the stands is now on the verge of something much bigger.
Santa Fe-based Sports Primo Streaming Network announced last week it has acquired broadcast rights to all Rio Rancho’s Cleveland High School sporting events for what remains of the school year and inked a deal that allows it to carry a handful of games across town at Rio Rancho High.
It follows a few years’ worth of top-quality broadcasting, podcasts and jaw-dropping documentaries that have revolutionized the way Santa Fe gets its prep sports coverage. That same kind of work is something the family-owned business will deliver to the passionate Rio Rancho fan base.
Sports Primo will carry 70 to 80 Cleveland sporting events every year and stream them through the National Federation of State High School Associations website. It piggybacks on the longstanding relationship Sports Primo has had with Santa Fe Public Schools and the city’s private schools like St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Indian and Santa Fe Prep, among others.
“It’s a big project and it always has been a big project but, you know, it’s never been something any of us would consider work because work, I guess, isn’t supposed to be so much fun,” says Joe Abeyta, one of the founders and owners of Sports Primo.
Along with his brother, Aaron, and cousin, Amado Abeyta, the sports-loving trio have dedicated endless hours transforming their childhood dreams into reality. They said as kids, they’d sit around playing video games, turning the daily experience into a fake broadcast that always had them laughing.
“Oh, man, the Tecmo Bowl play by play,” Aaron Abeyta says of the wildly popular football video game that hit the market in the late 1980s. “I’d have more fun being the announcer than I would playing.”
Aaron Abeyta recounts a story from playing football his sophomore year at Capital. He says he barely played, save for the occasional special teams snap. He and teammate Rick Padilla would stand shoulder to shoulder on the sidelines with Aaron Abeyta transfixed on calling the plays like radio announcers Al Garcia and Carl Twibell in the press box not far away.
“One game I got so caught up in it that I forgot to run onto the field during a kick,” Aaron Abeyta says. “Coach [Bill] Moon had to burn a timeout, and the entire time he just stands there staring at me. It’s funny now but, yeah, I think I knew then that I would probably be better at calling the games than playing them.”
Right around the time the teenage Abeytas were coming of age with Tecmo Bowl, a kid growing up in Albuquerque was cultivating the same habit of imitating broadcaster Howard Cosell while pushing buttons on his controller.
If Adam Diehl wasn’t playing soccer, he was usually visualizing himself in the press box with a microphone.
“I always told my dad that I wanted to do two things when I grew up — be a professional soccer player and be a pro announcer,” Diehl says.
A graduate of Eastern New Mexico University’s TV broadcast curriculum, Diehl has become one of the most recognizable names in local sports broadcasting. He cut his teeth calling games for ENMU and a number of high schools in the Portales area.
He carried that experience home and began calling games for ProView Networks out of college, working his way into an administrative partnership with the online streaming giant. It’s a position he held through the end of last year’s state basketball tournament.
Known to soccer fans as the play-by-play man for the New Mexico United, Diehl has called everything from college sports on TV to youth sports on the radio and internet. When he essentially made himself a free agent in March, Sports Primo pounced.
While the Abeytas will stay in Santa Fe, Diehl will form his own crew and run the Rio Rancho operation.
The Abeytas approached him with the idea of expanding Sports Primo’s footprint into the metro area in the spring, a move that seems long overdue, and one that never would have happened were it not for a ton of persistence and dogged determination from the Abeytas.
“They used to laugh at us,” Amado Abeyta says. “First time we covered a state tournament game, we had the idea of sending a live audio feed over the internet and — I don’t want to name names — they practically laughed us out of there.”
Although they Abeytas have been a part of Santa Fe’s airwaves since 2005, Sports Primo didn’t burst onto the scene until 2014.
That first event, a West Las Vegas-Santa Fe Prep boys basketball game, created a dramatic shift in the way the City Different follows prep sports.
They’ve covered hundreds of games since, starting humbly with blogging and radio, morphing it into an online entity that’s threatening to become the state’s next big thing in prep sports coverage.
Sports Primo has called the action in every condition imaginable, from freezing bleacher seats and muddy fields to distant press boxes and remote locales like the family living room.
They did the broadcast of last year’s state basketball tournament from their couch, with Aaron Abeyta handling the play by play and Amado Abeyta the color commentary for Capital’s boys win over Cleveland in the Class 5A semifinals.
They do so with the unabashed homerism that they loved when listening to Lobos basketball games, straining their ears to hear every word from the late, great Mike Roberts. Often chided for being a Lobos homer, Roberts is a hall of fame broadcaster who raised countless New Mexicans on game days with UNM football and hoops, not to mention Albuquerque Dukes baseball.
“I love that homerism style and I think that’s the way it should be done,” Aaron Abeyta says. “These are our kids, this is our city. We’re all from Santa Fe, and all three of us, we grew up playing with people whose kids now play the games we’re broadcasting. We should be emotional about that, and I think you hear it in our voices; when the game’s going great and our team’s winning, we’ll show it. When it’s not, we should be down because those are our kids.”
The years have been filled with so many memorable moments that the list of who’s who events are impossible to count.
The family certainly tosses in Santa Fe High’s unforgettable run to the 2019 5A basketball championship game as well as their first broadcast nearly seven years ago.
“Amado went online with the intro saying, ‘This is Sports Primo.’ You don’t know the pride I felt,” Joe Abeyta says. “It was like I’d just made my first hamburger and fries at my restaurant for my first customer. To hear him say it and know we were off and running, it was so much pride knowing it was all ours.”
As much as Sports Primo is a family owned business, it has unquestionably become the driving force for live-game action and in-depth documentaries that have chronicled so many kids and teams growing up in Santa Fe.
Their Hard Knocks-type looks at local football teams in revealing interviews with local players and coaches have paved the way for this next move.
Expect more of the same in Rio Rancho. After that, who knows?
“The fact that we’re still doing this all these years later and still doing it as a family, it’s incredible,” Amado Abeyta says.
