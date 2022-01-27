Girls basketball
Abq. Cottonwood Classical 49, Santa Fe Prep 25
What happened: The Blue Griffins struggled offensively, managing just 12 points as they fell behind 27-12 at the half of a nondistrict game Thursday in Albuquerque. They were within 37-21 after three quarters, but the offensive finally went cold, as the Blue Griffins scored just four points the rest of the way.
“[Cottonwood Classical] is a tough team; tough defensively,” Prep head coach Anika Amon said. “They executed their offense really well and we couldn’t quite keep up.”
Top players: Katherine Bair led Prep with 12 points, while Natalia Torres 19.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (3-7) plays Academy for Technology and the Classics on Saturday.
Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 72, Abq. Cottonwood Classical 66
What happened: The Blue Griffins got a much-needed win in a nondistrict tilt against the Coyotes in Albuquerque. Prep broke open a 28-all tie at the half by outscoring Cottonwood Classical 22-17 in the third quarter and played with a consistent intensity that had been lacking in District 2-3A losses to Las Vegas Robertson and Raton.
“Cottonwood brought the intensity, but we were able to answer some of their runs,” Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil said. “They were in our grill all night.”
Top players: Malachi Prevatt led Prep with 22 points, while Finn Coles added 20.
What’s next: Prep (10-7) plays at West Las Vegas in district action Saturday.
