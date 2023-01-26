Santa Fe Prep 79, Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep 40
What happened: Everything was clicking for the Blue Griffins in a nondistrict tilt Thursday night with the Coyotes in Prep Gymnasium. Prep raced out to a 20-7 lead and padded it to 45-17 at the half as its defensive intensity led to plenty of opportunities on the offensive end. The margin was 60-29 after three quarters. "We played with a lot of energy tonight," said Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil. "We played good defense and got our running game going."
Top players: Mitch Grover had 22 points to lead scoring for Prep. Kiran Belyeu added 14 and Van Anderson had 13. Cottonwood Classical had Julian Jaramillo lead the way with 11 points.
What's next: Prep (8-7) returns to District 2-3A play Saturday with a home game against West Las Vegas.
Monte del Sol 84, Tierra Encantada 53
What happened: It was closer to a full 32-minute effort for the Dragons in a District 2-2A game against the Alacranes. After taking a 26-13 lead after a quarter, Monte del Sol exploded for 31 points in the second quarter to make it a 57-28 margin at the break. The second half saw head coach Ralph Casaus empty his bench. "The boys do need [playing time]," Casaus said. "They were still kinda lost, but they're still learning. We were finally knocking down some shots."
Top players: Kevin Enriquez had 33 points and hit eight 3-pointers, while Zandro Zubia added 23 and Bryan Enriquez had 10. Sidney Ntoko had 28 points for the Alacranes, and Elias Dominguez scored 10.
What's next: Monte del Sol (9-10 overall, 1-2 in 2-2A) plays Native American Community Academy at the Jewish Community Center on Saturday in Albuquerque. Tierra Encantada (6-9, 0-2) entertains Academy for Technology and the Classics on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep 42, Santa Fe Prep/Waldorf 29
What happened: While the Lady Coyotes pushed the final margin to double digits, Prep/Waldorf was within three points with 4 minutes left in the nondistrict game in Prep Gymnasium. Prep/Waldorf head coach Anika Amon said her team was missing its point guard, which hurt it at times — especially in the second half when it scored just eight points overall. "Foul trouble was also an issue, with some key starters having to sit for extended minutes," Amon said.
Top players: Ria Baker led Prep/Waldorf with 12 points, and Maya Crawford added six. Samantha Long led Cottonwood Classical with 12 poitns, and Raya Carlson had 11.
What's next: Prep/Waldorf (5-6) plays Jemez Valley at home Saturday.