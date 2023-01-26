Boys basketball

Santa Fe Prep 79, Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep 40

What happened: Everything was clicking for the Blue Griffins in a nondistrict tilt Thursday night with the Coyotes in Prep Gymnasium. Prep raced out to a 20-7 lead and padded it to 45-17 at the half as its defensive intensity led to plenty of opportunities on the offensive end. The margin was 60-29 after three quarters. "We played with a lot of energy tonight," said Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil. "We played good defense and got our running game going."

