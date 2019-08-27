Anna Swanson was at a crossroads in her soccer career, and she was barely 15 years old.
Faced with the opportunity to take her soccer skills to another level while walking away from the high school team she loved playing for in August 2018, Swanson knew she had to make a life-altering decision.
Swanson was a budding sophomore star forward at Santa Fe Prep, a team that saw itself as a contender for the Class 1A/3A girls soccer title — in part because of Swanson and the 49 goals she scored as a freshman as Prep went 15-1-1 and reached the state semifinals.
However, when a club team out of Southern California, the Pateadores, offered her a spot on its team — with the caveat that she couldn’t play at Prep — Swanson’s ambition collided with her loyalty.
“It was a very difficult decision, because I loved playing with Prep and I love my girls on the team,” Swanson said. “I just know where I wanted to take my soccer career and this was a great opportunity for me. I knew it was going to take me to the next level.”
It has. Swanson quickly moved up the Pateadores’ chain. Then she earned another career-boosting offer when the New Mexico United selected her for its High Performance Program for youth players.
Swanson was the second player selected for the free program, which aims to provide supplemental instruction and competitive opportunities for the state’s top players.
United assistant coach Zach Prince said it is another arm of the United organization to help promote soccer within the state by highlighting some of its best talent.
“It’s not just Albuquerque, but Santa Fe, Farmington and all the different places in New Mexico,” Prince said. “I think it is important that we are doing this because that is [United owner Peter Travisani’s] vision for the club. We want people to feel like this is New Mexico’s team, and that’s how we want these youth players to feel.”
Swanson already got an opportunity to train with United players, and it opened her eyes to what it takes to be a professional soccer player.
“They were coming off a loss, so the intensity was through the roof,” Swanson recalled. “I am sure it is always like that, but this one was off the chart. Everyone was fighting for the ball and there was a lot of hard work and effort put into every single thing they did, which was cool. And there was tons of communication. It was cool to see what that is like.”
Swanson’s words echoed what Prince and the United want in their program, and Prince added it was what attracted the club to Swanson in the first place.
“Technically, she is a very, very good attacking player who wants to get into 1-v-1 situations and be really aggressive in the attacking third [of the field],” Prince said. “But she is also a tough defender and really makes it hard for the opposition when it’s her turn to defend. She had a lot of positives on both sides of the ball.
“Then, put that on top of her work ethic and she is pretty remarkable. She works very hard and she is willing to go and play at the highest level she can play at.”
Getting to that level was not as easy as it seemed. When Swanson started playing for the Pateadores, scoring didn’t come as easily for her. She admitted adjusting to the speed of the game at that level took her a while. On top of that, she spent her weeks in Santa Fe and trained in Albuquerque with the Pateadores’ local chapter run by former UNM head women’s soccer coach Kit Vela and her husband Jorgé Vela. On Fridays, she would fly to California to play with its select club over the weekend before returning once the weekend was over.
“It’s usually a 24-hour trip,” Swanson said. “I go play the game and hop on the flight back home.”
Swanson proved to be a quick study. She played once for the Under-17 team before moving up to the U-19 squad. Swanson said she was able to understand what was expected of her and in her first competition with the U-19 team, she scored her first goal.
“I’ve definitely improved a lot, as far as my understanding of the game,” Swanson said. “I am more knowledgeable and really taken on my role as a student of the game and trying to learn from the best. As far as my technical ability, it was something I worked on and had to foster because the pace of play is so quick in the league. Overall, I’m a faster, smarter and more technical player.”
And the chance Swanson took proved to be best path for her.