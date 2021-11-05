Saturday offers Santa Fe Prep and Santa Fe Indian School a chance to do something they couldn't in the spring — compete in the State Cross-Country Championships.
The coronavirus pandemic prevented both programs from competing in the shortened spring season in March, but they have a chance to make it up in the Class 3A races at Albuquerque Academy on Saturday. The Blue Griffins dominated the District 2-3A meet last week in Las Vegas, N.M., winning the boys and girls team titles with SFIS as runners-up.
Their performances further cemented them as state-title contenders when the races commence at 12:40 p.m. (boys) and 1:25 p.m. (girls). Of the two races, Santa Fe Prep's best chance for a state title resides with the girls squad.
At the Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza on Oct. 16, Prep girls ran the second-best time of all 3A schools at the meet, which offered runners a chance to run the championship course. The Blue Griffins had three runners finish in the top 15 of the B race, and their score of 131 points trailed 3A favorite Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep by 39 points.
SFIS is in the hunt as well, after finishing just 12 points behind the Prep girls in the team standings and posting the third-best pack time of 3A schools at the Extravaganza, although the Lady Braves were in the C race with mostly 1A/2A teams.
Meanwhile, the individual favorite might be St. Michael's freshman Raylee Hunt, who finished second in the spring 3A race. She won the 2-3A meet in convincing fashion with a time of 20 minutes, 16.20 seconds, more than 90 seconds faster than runner-up Sophie Bear of Santa Fe Prep. She was second in the B race at the Extravaganza, but was the top 3A finisher with a time of 19:42.55.
On the boys side, Prep and SFIS are likely battling for third place as Cottonwood Classical Prep and Shiprock are the clear favorites. Individually, St. Michael's freshman Jaden Perea and Prep senior Joshua Abeyta are among the favorites, and have a good chance to finishing in the top 10.
The 4A boys race is merely a coronation for the Los Alamos Hilltoppers, who have dominated most meets this season. They come off winning the District 2-4A meet and bested chief rival Albuquerque Academy at the Los Alamos Invitational on Oct. 22 by a 21-82 score, with their scoring five runners finishing in the top eight.
The girls race poses more of a challenge for Los Alamos, as it will be locked in a battle with the Lady Chargers for the top spot. When the two teams raced at Los Alamos, the Lady Hilltoppers won 30-42, thanks to five runners placing in the top 10.
The most intriguing race could be the Class 1A/2A boys, with six teams entertaining hopes of finishing on the podium. Among them are Pecos and Peñasco after strong performances at their district meets.
The Panthers handily won the District 2-1A/2A meet, while Peñasco took second in the 5-1A/2A meet behind fellow state contender Albuquerque Oak Grove Academy. The Owls beat the Panthers, 29-31, while Peñasco senior Gilbert Valdez won the individual title by more than a minute over teammate Jude Martinez.
Valdez, the defending 1A/2A individual champion, will be the runner to beat this year, as well. The 1A/2A boys race kicks off the meet at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Santa Fe High will have their boys and girls teams competing in the 5A meet, with senior Tanner Black having a chance at the top-10 finish.
