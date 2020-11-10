Santa Fe Prep senior Anna Swanson has offered a verbal commitment to play next season at Wake Forest, according to a social media post made by the New Mexico United. Swanson was one of the first players selected to be part of the United’s High Performance Program designed to train young players to reach the next level in their careers.
Swanson hasn’t played for Prep’s girls team since her freshman year when she scored 49 goals with 18 assists in just 16 matches in fall 2017. She opted to train for a club program out of state prior to her sophomore year.
United coach Troy Lesesne has described her as a dynamic player with a fierce competitive streak.
“She’s also competing with herself every single time out and she wants to be the best Anna Swanson she can be,” he said.
