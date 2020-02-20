Sophia Gossum gets her head coach’s attention to help her with a question, like a student seeking the path to the right answer.
What are your expectations for this weekend?
“Dave, Dave, help!” said Gossum, the sophomore swimmer for Santa Fe Prep, to the “Dave” in question, Blue Griffins head coach Dave Caldwell.
“What are my expectations and goals for this meet?” Gossum asks.
Then, without missing a beat, Gossum plunges headlong into her answer.
“I guess to have fun, and do my best,” Gossum said.
This isn’t any meet, though. These are the State Swimming and Diving Championships, the crowning event of the season that determines team and individual champions on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.
And Gossum is not just any swimmer.
She holds the second seed in the 50-yard freestyle event, just 0.16 seconds behind Albuquerque Eldorado’s Grace Gehlert. If she wins the event, Gossum will become Santa Fe’s first individual champion since Drew Fant of St. Michael’s won the 100 breaststroke in 2010. She also is the fourth seed in the 100 freestyle and will be a part of Prep’s 200 medley and freestyle relay teams as the Blue Griffins try to repeat as the small-schools champions.
Despite what is at stake for the program, Caldwell doesn’t want to place such high expectations on a swimmer who will have two more state meets in her career. This is just fun.
“I don’t want to put words in her mouth, but her goal is to improve upon her times from last year, and have some fun and enjoy the moment,” Caldwell said. “If she does that, she will find success.”
That approach worked wonders for Gossum last February, as she showed that she was one of the top swimmers in the state as a freshman. She finished third in the 50 free and second in the 100 free, trailing Albuquerque La Cueva’s Natalie Jones by 0.17 seconds while turning in a 52.63 time. It was a turning point for Gossum.
Of course, she leaned on Caldwell to find out when she realized that was a good swimmer.
“When did I find out that I was good?” Gossum asked Caldwell.
“Last year,” Caldwell said. “The 100 really surprised you.”
Gossum, though, said the epiphany hit her when she advanced to USA Swimming Western Zone swim meet during the club season when she was 12. Of course, she also did that as a 10-year-old, but that was the first time she realized she had a future in swimming. Gossum swam at the club level since she was 7, going from the Santa Fe Sharks to the Northern Aquatic Club to Charger Aquatics in Albuquerque.
She played soccer, did taekwando and even flirted with ballet growing up, but it was swimming that captured her heart.
While she is passionate about it, Gossum said she doesn’t obsess about winning events. She finds the social construct of a high school team enriching, compared to the more competitive atmosphere of the club scene.
“It’s more serious, it’s more fully focused,” Gossum said. “What’s fun about high schools is that I am here with my friends in school and we’re going off the high dives. It’s just more relaxed.”
Would that fly with her club coach?
“If my club coach knew now that I was doing that, I would be in trouble,” Gossum said with a laugh.
Caldwell said one of Gossum’s endearing qualities is that she is such a team player. She encourages her team constantly at meets, and it’s something that the rest of the team recognizes.
“It works both ways,” Caldwell said. “She supports them and it helps her relax and stay comfortable within herself so that she’s able to do her best. It’s a two-way street.”
Still, Gossum is scratching the surface of her talent. Caldwell said Gossum has made strides in tightening up her starts off the blocks and on the turns, which is crucial in the sprinting events.
“Her attention to her turns, that is her biggest growth point — getting in and out of her walls,” Caldwell said. “Her ability is way better than last year, and that is where races are won and lost, especially for sprinters.”
The state swim meet starts a key part of the winter season for Gossum. A few weeks after the state meet, she hits the club scene with the state meet in early March with a chance to advance to the sectional meet right after that.
“After like March 20-something, I’m going to take a break for about three weeks, and then I am going to get back into it and hit the summer pretty hard,” Gossum said.
But that’s down the road. This weekend for Gossum, it’s about having fun and improving on her times.
Success will come if she’s doing that.
