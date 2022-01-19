History was made in the span of five words Tuesday night: Santa Fe Prep beat St. Michael’s.
Never before had those words been uttered until Prep senior wing Finn Coles dribbled out the clock on his team’s impressive 62-52 win over the Horsemen to open District 2-3A play in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. It represented the first time the Blue Griffins beat the Horsemen in boys basketball, and the faithful, who sat behind the team’s bench, celebrated as if they understood how momentous the occasion was.
The only ones who seemed less shocked than most of the spectators in the gym were the Blue Griffins (9-5 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) themselves. Much of that was because they never saw it as an upset — just confirmation they are capable of beating anyone in 3A.
“We had this game circled on our calendar all year,” Blue Griffins senior wing Finn Coles said. “We talked about it in practicing and we’ve been practicing hard the last few times. That’s all we wanted was to get that off our backs.”
There have been warning signs the Blue Griffins were not to be overlooked. In 2021, St. Michael’s eked out a 50-44 win at home, which lent hope that Prep was closing the gap in its fourth year as a Class 3A program after spending the previous five decades as a Class 2A staple.
Prep already produced a statement win when it beat an Albuquerque Bosque School squad that was ranked third by MaxPreps.com by a 68-63 score in Albuquerque on Jan. 11.
“We were closing the gap. We just needed to do it,” said fourth-year head coach Joe Vigil of beating St. Michael’s.
The Blue Griffins has one of the best players in 3A in Coles, a 6-foot-3 wing who can handle the ball, shoot from distance and provide an interior presence that has to be respected. He scored a game-high 23 points, but only eight came in the second half.
Coles was more distributor than scoring machine, as he dished out seven assists after the break. He didn’t need to score with shooters like Gabe Cordova, Joshua Abeyta and Harry Browning. Each of them hit crucial 3-pointers in the second half as Prep overcame a 37-26 deficit.
“All of those guys can shoot, and Finn has confidence in all of them,” Vigil said.
As much as it was a program-defining win for Prep, there was some Horsemen blue that played a hand in it.
Vigil was an assistant for a couple of years under legendary head coach Ron Geyer in the early 2010s, and he showed he learned a little from the master. Vigil employed a 2-3 zone defense that forced St. Michael’s (2-11, 0-1) into 3-for-25 shooting in the second half. The key was taking the weakside defender at the top of the zone and placing him at the free-throw line to clog driving lanes, while also recovering to get out on potential shooters.
At first, it looked like a foolhardy plan when Horsemen senior wing Devin Flores splashed a 3 from the left wing 15 seconds into the second half to give St. Michael’s a 37-26 lead.
It was the last bucket the Horsemen made for the next 12 minutes, 47 seconds. They missed their next 16 shots and made five free throws over that span. Seven of them were from the perimeter, which was exactly what the Blue Griffins wanted.
When St. Michael’s attacked the basket, a wall of tall, rangy Blue Griffins — led by Coles — met every shot. Coles had five blocks in the second half and Prep recorded six overall as the Horsemen seemed to flail at the long arms of Prep instead of initiating contact and trying to draw fouls.
“Instead of going into [Coles], we were just throwing shots into his arms,” Flores said. “We just shied away from that and they got their hands on the ball.”
Then, there was Prep senior guard Malachi Prevatt, a transfer from St. Michael’s who just became eligible at the beginning of the year. The 5-foot-10 guard overcame foul trouble in the opening minutes to score 12 of his 15 points in the second half, including eight during a 21-2 run that erased a the double-digit lead and gave the Blue Griffins a 49-39 edge with 5 minutes remaining in the game.
Prevatt was missing for most of the first half, as he collected two fouls in the opening quarter. Without his ability to attack the rim and force St. Michael’s to pay more attention to him, Prep struggled to get into its offense.
The Horsemen forced 11 turnovers, with eight of them steals that fed their transition game. They collected five steals in a four-minute stretch in the first quarter that fueled a 12-2 run to erase an early 8-2 Blue Griffins lead.
Adam Montoya, the 6-foot senior guard for the Horsemen, attacked the basket with aplomb to produce 16 first-half points to lead the way. When he hit a pair of free throws with 5:47 left in the second, St. Michael’s held a 24-17 lead that eventually grew into a 34-26 lead at the half.
Montoya had only three points the rest of the way, as he was unable to get open looks inside as easily in the second half and missed all three of his 3-point attempts after the break.
“We wanted to put some pressure on the ballhandlers and speed them up,” Coles said. “We love to run and we love to that in practice.”
Prep showed it can execute what it puts into practice, and suddenly is in rarified air in 3A. The Blue Griffins are now contenders in the district, and if they beat Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday, they can end the first week of the 2-3A season at 2-0 with wins over perhaps the two chief contenders.
“They’re a great ball club,” Vigil said. “[Robertson guard] Mathew Gonzales is a handful, just like Devin and Adam are.”
But the Blue Griffins are no longer pushovers, either. They spoke five words into existence that had never been uttered before.
The goal from here on out is to utter three more words not heard on Prep campus: District 2-3A champions.
