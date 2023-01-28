What happened: The Blue Griffins were locked in a District 2-3A struggle with the Dons on Saturday in Prep Gymnasium when their defense came up with big stops late in the fourth quarter to produce their first district win. West Las Vegas went through a 3-minute stretch in which is scored two points, which was enough for Prep to turn a 52-50 lead into a 59-52 advantage with 90 seconds left.
"Our defense came through in the end, and I am thankful for that," Prep head coach Joe Vigil said.
Top players: It was a balanced scoring attack by the Blue Griffins, led by Match Grover's 19 points. Morgan Fields added 15, Van Anderson had 14 and Gave Cordova scored 13. The Dons were led by Jonathan Gonzales, who had 17 points.
What's next: Prep (9-7 overall, 1-1 in 2-3A) heads to Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday. West Las Vegas (11-9, 2-2) entertains St. Michael's on Tuesday.
Monte del Sol 87, Native American Community Academy 31
What happened: It was a historic day for Dragons senior wing Kevin Enriquez in a District 2-2A game in Albuquerque's Jewish Community Center. He broke the school's 15-year individual game scoring mark, as his 47 points eclipsed Keith Hyde's 43-point performance in 2008. He knocked down eight 3-pointers, and Monte del Sol hit 13 in all.
"I am proud of him," Dragons head coach Ralph Casaus said. "Hopefully, we can carry this type of play into Estancia on Tuesday."
Top players: Enriquez enjoyed the spoils, but Xandro Zubia added 20 points in a supporting role.
What's next: Monte del Sol (10-10, 2-2) travels to Estancia on Tuesday.