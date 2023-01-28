Santa Fe Prep logo

Boys basketball

Santa Fe Prep 67, West Las Vegas 58

What happened: The Blue Griffins were locked in a District 2-3A struggle with the Dons on Saturday in Prep Gymnasium when their defense came up with big stops late in the fourth quarter to produce their first district win. West Las Vegas went through a 3-minute stretch in which is scored two points, which was enough for Prep to turn a 52-50 lead into a 59-52 advantage with 90 seconds left.

