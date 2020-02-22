ALBUQUERQUE
Along an empty stretch of the Paseo del Bosque Trail, sleek with rain, Ben Fletcher shakes out his legs.
After a few lunges and leg extensions, Fletcher removes his sweats and replaces his warm-up shoes for a pair of neon Nike VaporFlys. Then, he takes a deep breath, punches his watch and bursts forward for a 10-mile run. His electric shoes become a blur, seemingly hovering above the path.
Fletcher is among a record number of runners preparing to travel to Atlanta for Saturday’s Olympic marathon trials to determine who will represent the U.S. in the 26.2-mile race at the 2020 Olympic Games.
In a field of 260 men who qualified, the top three finishers will compete in the August marathon in Sapporo, Japan. Although Fletcher’s 2 hours, 16 minutes, 44 seconds qualifying time and his personal record at the California International Marathon in December 2018 is unarguably speedy — his time averages 5:13 per mile — he says many competitors rank even faster.
Still, “I’m not just going [to the trials] as a participant. I’m going to give it everything I have,” Fletcher said. “I’m excited to give it a shot. … Anything can happen.”
Fletcher, 33, started running at Santa Fe Prep, where he played multiple sports in middle school, including soccer, basketball and wrestling. June Dickinson, the cross-country coach at the time, said when she met Fletcher, “I saw something in him,” and convinced the eighth grader to quit other sports to focus on running.
In high school, Fletcher was considered one of the Prep track team’s star athletes. He was among the state’s best in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter events. During his senior year, he won every cross-country race he participated in “by a lot,” Dickinson said, calling Fletcher “one of the hardest workers of all the kids I’ve had.”
Fletcher went on to run Division I cross-country and track at the University of Pennsylvania, where he said he “was humbled” by multiple injuries and burnout.
In 2009, after graduating, Fletcher raced his first marathon, the Twin Cities Marathon in Minnesota. About halfway through, he remembers having to stop for several minutes to pop blood blisters on his feet — an issue that persisted for years, before he received specialized orthotic care. Even then, he was able to finish in 2:42:53.
Fletcher says he wasn’t immediately smitten by the 26.2-mile distance. Of the 10 marathons he’s run since, most have been in the last three years. He said he only realized his potential as a marathoner within a year of qualifying for the trials. Just six weeks before the California race, at the Chicago Marathon, he ran a 2:21:01 despite having hypothermia — a moment he knew he could make it to trials.
“It’s been years and years of struggle trying to get here. It can be frustrating when you know there’s a lot more in you,” Fletcher said. “I think that finally it’s starting to come to fruition [for me]. But I do feel there’s still more to come.”
To qualify for Olympic marathon trials, men must race a 2:19 or faster in a course-eligible marathon or at least a 1:04 in the half-marathon; women must race a 2:45 or 1:13. In Fletcher’s 2018 race in California, where he ran a 2:16, he placed 25th out of nearly 8,000 runners, and said like he “had more in the tank” at the finish.
As a B list athlete — A list athletes finished 2:15 or faster — Fletcher admits his chances to compete in the Olympics look slim.
“No one in the world is thinking about me” as an Olympian, he said. “I don’t have a target on my back.”
This is why he doesn’t feel nervous, and is excited to “see how many guys I can take down on paper who are ‘better than me.’ ”
For the last several months, the elite runner, who also does general consulting, is the founder and managing director of Jackrabbit Race Productions and has coached and managed multiple elite Kenyan runners, has averaged 90 to 110 miles a week — a distance he calls “not a lot.”’
Even with trials, where “there are so many variables that can go wrong” — for example, because the event starts at noon, much later than most races, weather will be more unpredictable, and nutrition intake will be harder to plan — it’s best to “not obsess over things you don’t have control over,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said “times are irrelevant,” and he doesn’t have a clocked goal for the Atlanta course. However, he would like to achieve a 2:12, maybe 2:10 marathon.
“I think I have more talent than I realize,” Fletcher said, adding that if he doesn’t make it to the Olympics this year, there’s the possibility he could make the cut for 2024. “I’m still a few minutes off those top guys right now, but I feel if things continue to progress the way they are now — if I can keep chipping away my time — who knows.”
Dickinson, 85, now a track coach at Desert Academy, said Fletcher’s commitment makes him an Olympian at heart, no matter what the outcome.
“He has worked so hard to get to where he is today. It’s sheer determination and dedication,” she said. “I think he’s got a good chance if all goes well.”
“This is a dream I’ve been chasing for a long time,” Fletcher said, but for him, the trials aren’t necessarily about being the best; they’re about being his best.
“Success for me has always been trying to make the most of the talent I was born with as a runner,” he said. “I really just want to have my best race possible.”
