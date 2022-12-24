Golf2_RGB.jpg

St. Michael’s Elijah Salazar watches his drive in May during the first round of the Class 1A-3A Boys State Golf Championships at The Canyon Club in Albuquerque.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican File Photo

Elijah Salazar was at a crossroads in his prep golf career: Stay and contend for a Class 1A-3A state title at St. Michael’s or accept a full scholarship to The Academy at GPC in Connecticut.

The chance to enhance his golf game at a prestigious golf academy was too big for Salazar, a sophomore, to ignore, and he will transfer to The Academy in January. Salazar, who finished eighth in the 1A-3A tournament in May after finishing fifth as an eighth grader, said he will move to Ridgefield, Conn., on Jan. 6.

Salazar said one of the problems he faced at St. Michael’s was the lack of time on the golf course, as the sun sets so early in the winter. At The Academy at GPC, he’ll get a rigorous four-hour academic workload but will have his afternoons open to work on his game.

