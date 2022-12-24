Elijah Salazar was at a crossroads in his prep golf career: Stay and contend for a Class 1A-3A state title at St. Michael’s or accept a full scholarship to The Academy at GPC in Connecticut.
The chance to enhance his golf game at a prestigious golf academy was too big for Salazar, a sophomore, to ignore, and he will transfer to The Academy in January. Salazar, who finished eighth in the 1A-3A tournament in May after finishing fifth as an eighth grader, said he will move to Ridgefield, Conn., on Jan. 6.
Salazar said one of the problems he faced at St. Michael’s was the lack of time on the golf course, as the sun sets so early in the winter. At The Academy at GPC, he’ll get a rigorous four-hour academic workload but will have his afternoons open to work on his game.
The advice of 2012 St. Michael’s graduate and professional golfer Marty Sanchez, who is a mentor to Salazar, cemented his decision to forego chasing a state championship.
“He said winning state is a really good feeling, and he also wants me to experience that,” Salazar said. “But this is much bigger than state and something to steer toward.”
Salazar said academy administrators contacted his father, Justin Salazar, in August about bringing Salazar into its fold. Over the summer, the Academy at GPC partnered with the USA Junior Golf Federation to offer up to $1.1 million in scholarships to 12 young athletes to attend the school, which has existed for 20 years.
The younger Salazar interviewed with Academy officials in October, which then led to the scholarship offer. Eli Salazar said the academy has an indoor training facility and a golf course at its disposal.
He added golfers will spend time in Orlando, Fla., in March for practices and training because the winter weather in Connecticut is rarely suitable for play.
“Through that entire month, we will be staying there,” Salazar said. “Then in April, we will come back to Connecticut, which is when we will start our tournaments.”
Salazar said the academy will help him improve his skills and open avenues for potential college scholarships. He added former Albuquerque Bosque School golfer Angelo Martinez gave The Academy a ringing endorsement.
“He goes to The Academy, too, and he was telling me about it,” Salazar said. “I thought that maybe it is better to go there than go after [a state championship].”
In the meantime, Salazar said he will be hitting the links as often as the weather will let him over the next couple of weeks before leaving for his new surroundings.