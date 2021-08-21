Girls soccer
Los Alamos JV 3, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins finally got on the pitch for their first match after seeing contests against Albuquerque Bosque School and Capital canceled. The junior varsity Lady Hilltoppers allowed only a Lusa Hirsch-Arnett goal as they mostly controlled the match. Co-head coach Rennae Ross, who returns to the program after a 13-year hiatus, said Prep is a young group, with many players returning to the sport after a few years away from it. Ross is doing a lot of teaching as well as coaching, which she said she is enjoying.
“We’re healthy right now, and we’re having a good time,” Ross said. “We got numbers, so that is an awesome thing.”
Top players: Hirsch-Arnett, who scored the lone goal, is a sophomore transfer who joined the team when it started practice earlier this month.
What’s next: Prep will play host to Taos at Sun Mountain Field at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.