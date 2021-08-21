Santa Fe Prep logo

Girls soccer

Los Alamos JV 3, Santa Fe Prep 1

What happened: The Blue Griffins finally got on the pitch for their first match after seeing contests against Albuquerque Bosque School and Capital canceled. The junior varsity Lady Hilltoppers allowed only a Lusa Hirsch-Arnett goal as they mostly controlled the match. Co-head coach Rennae Ross, who returns to the program after a 13-year hiatus, said Prep is a young group, with many players returning to the sport after a few years away from it. Ross is doing a lot of teaching as well as coaching, which she said she is enjoying.

“We’re healthy right now, and we’re having a good time,” Ross said. “We got numbers, so that is an awesome thing.”

Top players: Hirsch-Arnett, who scored the lone goal, is a sophomore transfer who joined the team when it started practice earlier this month.

What’s next: Prep will play host to Taos at Sun Mountain Field at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.