Girls basketball
Santa Fe Prep 31, Monte del Sol 28
What happened: It might have been Senior Night in Prep Gymnasium, but youth ruled the evening for the Blue Griffins. Eighth grader Elsie Odai scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter to help Prep overcome a six-point deficit. Her jumper with less than 2 minutes left gave the Blue Griffins (2-7) a 29-28 lead, and the Lady Dragons struggled to hit free throws down the stretch.
“We were able to be aggressive on defense,” Prep head coach Anika Amon said. “They missed some 1-and-1s and we just hit some big shots.”
Standouts: Freshman Isaballa Caldwell led Prep with 13 points, and junior Anna Knight added seven. Monte del Sol was led by a pair of juniors — Daisy Ortiz had 10 points, while Ariceli Pena added eight.
What’s next: The 2021-22 season is looming for Prep, if it can’t find a game before Saturday. Amon said the school has reached out to Tierra Encantada and McCurdy School for a potential matchup. Monte del Sol (2-7) plays Albuquerque Menaul on Thursday.
