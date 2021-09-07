Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 2, Abq. Sandia Prep 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins didn’t panic when they trailed 1-0 at the half, and head coach Hersch Wilson made sure of that throughout the second half. “We constantly work on that, and I was constantly yelling at them to be patient,” Wilson said. Jack Tiegler tied the score in the 10th minute, and Santi Hughes scored the winner with three minutes left in regulation.
Top players: Wilson said it was an ugly match, but it helps to have good goalkeeping. Jonah Anderson-Joyner did his part by recording 10 saves to keep Prep in the match.
What’s next: Prep (2-2-1) gets a week off before playing East Mountain in Sandia Park on Sept. 14.
Girls soccer
Monte del Sol 1, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons didn’t lack for opportunities against the Lady Braves in a nondistrict match at SFIS. However, Selene Franco was the only one to penetrate the net with a goal in the first half that held up. Monte del Sol was without starting goalkeeper Kathy Arizmendi, but head coach Jennifer Gutierrez said missed shots were more of the problem. “We had several shots on target, but we were lacking luck today,” Gutierrez said. “All in all, we are very happy with our second win, but we know there is a lot of room for improvement in our consistency.”
Top players: Franco had the lone goal, but Gabriela Rosas recoded the assist on the play.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (2-1) gets a home match at the Municipal Recreation Complex against East Mountain on Saturday. SFIS (0-6) entertains Pojoaque Valley on Thursday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Estancia 0
What happened: The Lady Braves evened their regular-season record to 2-2 with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 sweep of the Lady Bears in the Pueblo Pavilion. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said his team’s serving set the tone, as it recorded 18 aces. “I am just proud of the way we served today,” Gurule said. “We served pretty decent and I am proud of the way the girls stepped up tonight.”
Top players: Senior Cameron Conners was dominant at the net, with 18 kills and eight blocks to go with three aces. Madisen Valdez was the defensive ace with 25 digs. Makayla Martinez had a team-high 13 assists, while Hailey Aguilar added 12.
What’s next: SFIS heads to Santa Fe High for the Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.
